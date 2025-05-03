"Take him to England" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian fast bowler's spell in GT's IPL 2025 win vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Prasidh Krishna for bowling a match-defining spell in the Gujarat Titans' (GT) IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He urged the selectors to pick the Karnataka seamer in the Indian squad for the upcoming away Test series against England.

GT set SRH a 225-run target in Match 51 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. Krishna then registered figures of 2/19 in four overs as the hosts restricted the visitors to 186/6, winning the game by 38 runs and climbing to second position on the points table.

Reviewing the GT-SRH IPL 2025 clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener compared Krishna's bowling style to Josh Hazlewood's. He also opined that the lanky pacer should be picked for the England tour.

"Krishna will become Prasidh. He has the Purple Cap and Sai Sudharsan has the Orange Cap. It seems like he and Hazlewood are mirror images of each other. They are similar kinds of bowlers. They have a high-arm action and pitch the ball slightly behind the good length, and trouble the batters a little with bounce," Chopra said (18:15).

"They change their pace slightly, but the slower one is not very good. They don't rely too much on yorkers and bowl sharp bouncers. It was a god-like performance. I feel you should take him to England. If he remains in such form, he should be on the flight to England, and I really hope he is," he added.

Prasidh Krishna was chosen as the Player of the Match in Friday's game for his penetrative and economical spell. With 19 scalps at an economy rate of 7.48 in 10 innings, the GT seamer is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2025.

"The top 3 of Gujarat are the best in this IPL" - Aakash Chopra on GT's batting in IPL 2025 win vs SRH

Shubman Gill (left) and Sai Sudharsan gave GT a flying start in their IPL 2025 clash against SRH. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on GT's batting in their IPL 2025 clash against SRH, Aakash Chopra reckoned that Shubman Gill (76 off 38), Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23) and Jos Buttler (64 off 37) are the best top three in the tournament.

"The top three of Gujarat are the best in this IPL. They don't hit sixes, they keep hitting fours continuously. Even in this match, despite Gujarat scoring more runs, Hyderabad hit more sixes. They (GT) hit more fours. They are a four-hitting team, but they are a superhit team," he said in the same video.

While observing that Gill was run out when he seemed headed to a century, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Buttler is among the three most impactful overseas players this season.

"Sai Sudharsan plays properly. Shubman Gill also does the same. Shubman Gill was looking imperious. Considering the kind of form he was in, it seemed like he would score a hundred for sure. Jos Buttler - what an inclusion. I am thinking which overseas players have had the greatest impact in this tournament - Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran for LSG and Josh Hazlewood for RCB," Chopra elaborated.

However, Aakash Chopra questioned the Gujarat Titans for sending Washington Sundar at No. 4. The spin-bowling all-rounder was sent ahead of big-hitters like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia and consumed 16 deliveries for his 21 runs.

