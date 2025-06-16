Tamil actor chills out with R Ashwin after IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Tamil actor Ram Ramasamy was seen chilling out with former Indian cricketer and veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin had announced his retirement from international cricket during the 2024-25 Border Gavasakar Trophy (BGT) series in Australia.
Ram Ramasamy posted a picture of himself sitting with Ashwin on a cot. The actor can be seen in a sleeveless black t-shirt and black shorts with his shades on while the veteran cricketer was in a blue t-shirt with grey shorts.
Ashwin also posted a video on his Instagram story where the actor, himself, along with a few others can be seen chilling.
"Vaathi in the house," Ram Ramasamy wrote on his story tagging the cricketer as well.
Below is the screenshot of his Instagram story where he posted a picture chilling out with Ashwin -
The 38-year-old all-rounder had made his debut for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2010. He made his T20I debut the same year against Zimbabwe and his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies. He represented India in 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is.
The all-rounder scored 3505 Test runs with six hundreds and 14 fifties and also picked up 537 wickets. In ODIs, he made 707 runs with a fifty and bagged 156 wickets. He also scalped 72 wickets in T20Is.
Ashwin is currently playing in the TNPL 2025 season
While Ashwin announced his international retirement, he is still playing domestic cricket. He featured for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season. He played nine games for CSK and picked up seven wickets.
At present, he is leading the Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 season. The Dragons are currently fifth on the table with two wins and a loss from three matches.
Ashwin has scored 82 runs from three matches at an average of 27.33 with a strike-rate of 157.69 and a top-score of 49. With the ball, the off-spinner has bagged two wickets from three games at an average of 44.00 and an economy rate of 8.80.
