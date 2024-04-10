Tamil Nadu Cricket Association announce Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024 schedule

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has announced the schedule for the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which is set to be played from July 5 to August 4. The eighth edition of the tournament will be contested across five cities - Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Chennai.

The iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, which last hosted a TNPL game during the 2021 edition, will be the venue for this season's Qualifier 2 and the final.

The NPR College Ground in Dindugal will host the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator fixtures. As usual, eight teams will be vying for the title, with the franchise based out of Trichy will be known as Trichy Grand Cholas this time (formerly Ba11sy Trichy).

Can Chepauk Super Gillies claim their fifth TNPL crown this season?

Defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings will be facing Chepauk Super Gillies in the season opener at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium on July 5.

The Shahrukh Khan-led Lyca Kovai Kings defeated hosts Nellai Royal Kings by a huge margin of 104 runs in last season's final which was held at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based franchise Chepauk Super Gillies are the most successful team, having won the title on four occasions in the seven editions of the tournament. They will be looking to continue their dominance and clinch their fifth crown this year.

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler R Sai Kishore was the most expensive buy of the 2024 TNPL auction, having been bought for ₹ 22 lakhs by the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

The 27-year-old, who is currently plying his trade with the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, is also the highest wicket-taker in the league's history, with 85 scalps to his name so far. Wicketkeeper batter Narayan Jagadeesan has amassed the most runs in the history of the league with 1,240 runs under his belt so far.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!