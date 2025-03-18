Team India's Champions Trophy hero arrives at SRH camp ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) speedster Mohammad Shami has joined the team camp ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) following his heroics at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The veteran seamer finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the ICC tournament, playing a crucial role in Team India's title win.

Shami had missed the 2024 IPL due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He made his comeback through the domestic circuit for Bengal, following which he played the white-ball series against England in early 2025. The right-arm pacer slowly gained rhythm. He is bound to play a huge role in the revamped SRH bowling unit, spearheaded by skipper Pat Cummins.

Several teams had entered the bidding war to acquire Mohammad Shami's services during the 2025 IPL mega auction, but it was the Orange Army who made the final bid of INR 10 crore. His former franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) had the option to exercise the Right to Match card but opted against it.

After a few days off following the 2025 Champions Trophy victory, Shami has joined the SRH camp. The franchise released a video on their social media outlets to announce the same.

Shami, 34, has shown no signs of slowing down in the IPL. In fact, the opposite holds true. In the last three seasons that he has played, he has taken 67 wickets, also winning the Purple Cap in the 2023 edition.

"I cannot wait to experience the incredible Orange Army" - Mohammad Shami on joining SRH ahead of IPL 2025 campaign

Shami spoke about the factors of adapting to a new franchise upon joining the SRH camp. This marks the veteran's fifth IPL team after stints with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings (PBKS), and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

"So, there's a lot of excitement whenever you join a new team, it is important to understand its environment and culture. When it comes to a city like Hyderabad, the excitement is even greater. I cannot wait to experience the incredible Orange Army," Shami said in the same video released by the franchise on March 18 (via Instagram).

"I have only one message for the Orange Army - Please keep showing your love and supporting us. Let's play with Fire," he added.

SRH will kickstart their campaign with a clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. It also marks the first afternoon contest of the 2025 season.

