Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin plays club cricket in Chennai after IPL 2022, slams 81 runs off 108 balls

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently took part in a club match after returning home from the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He represented Mylapore Recreation Club A in the semi-finals of the Palayampatti Shield on Wednesday.

Ravichandran Ashwin captained his club in the knockout fixture against Grand Slam Cricket Club in Chennai. The 35-year-old opened the innings for his side and contributed with 81 runs from 108 deliveries.

The seasoned campaigner bowled 20 overs in the contest and claimed a solitary wicket. Mylapore Recreation Club A won the encounter on the basis of first-innings lead to book a berth in the final.

He will return to lead the side in the final of the tournament. Mylapore Recreation Club A will battle it out against Vijay Cricket Club in the summit clash of the tournament, scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 9.

Ashwin was not picked for Team India's impending five-match home T20I series against South Africa. It is worth mentioning that he has been named in the squad for the one-off England Test.

Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL 2022

The crafty spinner was signed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹5 crores at the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. Ashwin impressed many with his all-round performances in the competition.

Ashwin featured in 17 games from the franchise in this year's cash-rich league and picked up 12 wickets from the same at a fantastic economy rate of 7.51. He was promoted to the No. 3 spot in the batting order by the team management on a number of occasions.

Ashwin chipped in with useful contributions with the bat for RR, scoring 191 runs at a strike rate of 141.48. The right-hander dazzled viewers by slamming a stunning half-century in a league-stage fixture against his former team Delhi Capitals (DC).

The Rajasthan-based side finished as the runner-up in IPL 2022. They suffered a heartbreaking seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titians (GT) in the all-important final of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far