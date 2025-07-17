Team India T20I star plays turf cricket with friends after IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India's T20I opener Abhishek Sharma was recently seen playing a game of turf cricket with his friends. The southpaw was retained at ₹14 crore by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

A video surfaced on social media, showing Abhishek play some attacking shots during the turf cricket match amid rain. Apart from his batting, the 24-year-old also inflicted a direct hit while fielding.

Abhishek was last seen in action during IPL 2025, where he finished as SRH's second-highest run-getter of the season. The swashbuckling batter amassed 439 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 193.39.

He dazzled the viewers by slamming a 40-ball century in the league stage against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The talented batter scored 141 runs off just 55 balls in the encounter.

It is worth mentioning that this is the highest individual score while chasing in the league's history. His fiery knock helped the Hyderabad-based side chase the daunting 246-run target with eight wickets in hand in 18.3 overs.

The Pat Cummins-led SRH failed to qualify for the playoffs. The IPL 2024 runners-up were placed sixth in the points table, with 13 points after 14 fixtures.

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2024

Abhishek Sharma stole the show with his batting exploits in IPL 2025, amassing 484 runs from 14 outings at a fantastic strike rate of 204.21. Following the season, he got his maiden India call-up for the Zimbabwe tour.

His T20I career kicked off with a four-ball duck in the series opener. However, he redeemed himself by notching up a stunning century in the subsequent fixture, scoring 100 runs from 47 deliveries.

Abhishek has 535 runs to his name from 15 T20I innings. He has struck two centuries and as many fifties, with his runs coming at a strike rate of 193.84. The left-arm spinner has picked up six wickets in 10 innings at an economy rate of 8.05.

