Teammate imitates Virat Kohli’s batting style ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was seen taking a throwdown session in a video that has recently emerged ahead of their clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK and RCB will face off in Chennai on Friday, March 28, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Virat Kohli did not have any batting gear on except for his gloves and was batting in a casual throwdown session. At the same time, his teammate and opening partner Phil Salt, who was right behind him, was seen jokingly imitating Kohli's batting style.

Salt was acquired by RCB during the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹11.5 crore while Kohli was retained ahead for ₹21 crore.

Watch the moment in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below:

RCB began their IPL 2025 campaign with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Can Virat Kohli and Phil Salt fire against CSK?

India-IPL T20 - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, RCB's new opening pair for IPL 2025, delivered in the first game against KKR. Chasing 175, Kohli and Salt laid the foundation with a solid partnership at the top.

The duo added 95 runs for the opening wicket from just 8.3 overs, which set the tone for RCB's victory. Salt took the initial charge, slamming a 31-ball 56, including nine fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 180.65.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 163.89. Kohli and Salt had added 80 runs from the first six overs during the chase against KKR in Kolkata.

As RCB prepare to take on CSK in Chennai, the new opening duo will be expected to provide the team with another solid start upfront. It will be key for them to stitch together another partnership like the one against KKR.

