"There's no way that we're gonna stifle him" - Temba Bavuma on David Miller's role in T20 series against India

South African white-ball skipper Temba Bavuma promised not to restrict David Miller's big-hitting abilities in the upcoming T20 series in India and get the best out of him. Bavuma highlighted that the southpaw remains a crucial member of their outfit and expects him to carry his IPL form into the series.

David Miller shone for the Gujarat Titans in the recently-concluded IPL 2022 campaign as he played his finisher's role to perfection. The 32-year old averaged a healthy 68.71 in 16 matches, scoring 481 runs by striking at 142.72. Although he made only two fifties, he was the third-highest run-getter for the eventual champions.

David Miller finishes his 11th IPL season with his first trophy

Ahead of the Proteas' departure to India, Bavuma said Miller probably understands his role in the side and vowed to give him complete freedom.

The 32-year old said, as quoted by iol.co.za.

"David has done well. I think he kind of understands where he fits in within the team. But again, you know, if he feels that he can add more value within a different position than a conversation can be had. In that regard, there's no way that we're gonna stifle him or restrict David in any way or manner."

The Natal-born player has blown hot and cold for South Africa in the last few years in both forms of white-ball cricket. Miller also endured a forgettable time in the season between 2016-2019 despite several opportunities.

"We trust that his performances will continue well into the future" - Temba Bavuma

The Cape Town-born batter expects Miller's confidence to have risen through the roof after a productive IPL season. He added that he expects Miller to continue to produce the goods for the foreseeable future.

"David performed exceedingly well at the IPL and I'm sure that will do a world of good for his confidence. And far I know, David is still an integral member within our team and we trust that his performances will continue well into the future in terms of him playing a bit longer. I think, you know, that's always been kind of the conversation over the years."

The five-game T20 series against India commences on 9th June in Delhi. The Proteas will reach India on the second of June.

