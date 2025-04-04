“Tere graha thode idhar udhar chal rahe hai” - Axar Patel recalls hilarious moment with MS Dhoni from IPL 2022 [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel recently recalled a humorous moment with former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni from the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Friday, April 4, DC's X account shared a clip in which Axar spoke about his close bond with MS Dhoni and how the legendary player helped shape his mindset.

Ad

The all-rounder also shared a funny story from IPL 2022. He revealed how the 43-year-old advised him to try rituals or methods to improve his luck during that season. Axar said:

“Mahi (MS Dhoni) bhai se close connection hai. Woh jab captain the Indian team ke, unke sath mai share karta rehta tha mere thoughts. World Cup (T20 2024) aur Champions Trophy ke bad unka message aaya tha aur 2021 Wolrd Cup woh mentor aaye the aur tabh bhi maine baat ki thi mindset ke bare mai aur uske bad se jo aaya hai uska thoda credit Mahi bhai ko bhi jata hai.”

Ad

Trending

“Udhar bhi yahi baat hori (pointing to an IPL 2022 picture with MS), woh kehre the, 'Tere graha thode idhar udhar chal rahe hai, tujhe yaa toh acha ball gir jata hai yaa kuch hojata hai, tu ek kaam kar kuch vidhi wagera karale,'” he added.

Fans can watch the video here, which also provides English subtitles:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Axar Patel had an underwhelming 2022 IPL season, taking just six wickets in 13 matches at an average of 53.50. However, he had a solid performance with the bat, scoring 182 runs in 10 innings at an average of 45.50, with his highest score being an unbeaten 42.

Axar Patel's DC will face CSK in their third game of IPL 2025

Axar Patel has made a strong start to his IPL captaincy, with the Delhi Capitals (DC) winning both their opening games. The Capitals will now take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their third match of the season on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Currently, DC sit in second place on the points table with four points from two games, while CSK are in eighth place with two points from three matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback