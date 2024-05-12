"Thala ka retirement postpone kar diya"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's comfortable win against RR in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 61st match of IPL 2024 on Sunday, May 12, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Courtesy of the victory, CSK reached the third position in the points table and kept their playoff chances alive.

After opting to bat first in the contest, RR managed to score a total of 141/5 in 20 overs on a sluggish surface. Riyan Parag (47*) top-scored for them with a sensible knock in the middle-order. Dhruv Jurel (28) chipped in with a useful cameo in the final phase of the innings. Simarjeet Singh (3/26) and Tushar Deshpande (2/30) starred for CSK with the ball.

In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad led his team from the front in the chase with a responsible inning of 42* (41) to steer his side safely to the target in 18.2 overs. Other batters played around him and contributed to the win with mini contributions.

Fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring IPL 2024 match between RR and CSK on Sunday evening. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We were 20-25 runs short to be honest"- RR captain Sanju Samson after the loss against CSK in IPL 2024 contest

After the conclusion of the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson reflected on the loss, saying:

"Right after the powerplay, the message was the wicket was a bit slow, maybe a bit two-paced and the bounce wasn't as expected. After the powerplay and while I was batting in the middle, the score we were expecting was around 170. But we were 20-25 runs short to be honest. They knew the conditions better than us and the youngster (Simarjeet) bowled very well."

Samson continued:

"We were expecting the wicket to get slower in the second innings but I think it was a touch better. When you play a night game at Chepauk it's a no-brainer to chase with the dew coming in. In a day game, the summer tends to heat the wicket up. I expected the wicket to slow up but they also batted well. Taking the game to the 18th over was a good job."

Do you think RR have to make any changes to their side after suffering their third successive loss on Sunday? Let us know in the comment section below.

