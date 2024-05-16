"Thala with SRH today"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH vs GT IPL 2024 clash gets washed out in Hyderabad

Rain played a spoilsport on Thursday (May 16) as the IPL 2024 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got washed out. There were persistent showers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and both teams were awarded one point each as a result.

SRH became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after KKR and RR this season, as they now have 15 points from 13 games. GT ended their IPL 2024 campaign with 12 points.

GT were already eliminated from the playoff race ahead of tonight's match. It was a matter of pride for them to finish their campaign on a high note with a good performance. Interestingly, their previous game against KKR in Ahmedabad on Monday also got washed out without a toss.

Ahead of the match on Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad had a direct chance to finish second in the points table if they won both their remaining games. However, they are now dependent on the result of Rajasthan Royals' last league game against Kolkata Knight Riders for the opportunity. They can now occupy the second spot only if they win against PBKS and RR loses against KKR on Sunday.

Fans were disappointed after the IPL 2024 match was abandoned without a toss on Thursday. They expressed their reactions on the matter by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It seems like tries to hit the ball hard"- Aakash Chopra on SRH opener Travis Head

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the performance of SRH opener Travis Head in IPL 2024. He pointed out that the batter tries to hit the ball hard and plays more shots across the line. In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"It seems like tries to hit the ball hard. He is slightly short-statured, opens his front leg, and plays a lot across the line. His batting doesn't have beauty but why do you need beauty? You need runs. It's not a picture that needs to be beautiful. His batting is effective. He scores a lot of runs."

On Head's opening partner Abhishek Sharma, Chopra continued:

"If you see Abhishek Sharma, he plays with a high backlift, a style slightly similar to Yuvraj Singh, slightly traditional and orthodox where he looks like a player who uses the long levers. He too hits sixes and very far."

