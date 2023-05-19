"Thank you CSK for not retaining Faf du Plessis"- Fans erupt as RCB captain continues his dream batting form with another match-winning knock vs SRH 

Faf du Plessis received immense love from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans online after he hit yet another half-century in a crucial fixture. RCB managed to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Thursday, May 18, in Hyderabad. Courtesy of the win, they have strengthened their playoff chances.

SRH batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Heinrich Klaasen (104) smashed a scintillating century and powered the home team to 186/5. It looked like a challenging target as spinners managed to grip and turn a few balls in the first innings. However, it was not the case with RCB openers playing fluent match-defining knocks.

Virat Kohli returned the favor of Klaasen by hitting a 61-ball century. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis (71 off 47 balls) smashed a fluent half-century to help their side cruise towards victory. Du Plessis now has 702 runs after 13 matches this season at an average of 58.50, including eight half-centuries, and is leading the run charts.

Fans online were impressed with Faf du Plessis' consistent performances in IPL 2023 after his latest knock against SRH. They heaped praise on him through their reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Yashvi. @BreatheKohli Thank you @ChennaiIPL for not retaining Faf du plessis , we are blessed to have him Thank you @ChennaiIPL for not retaining Faf du plessis , we are blessed to have him 😭❤️ https://t.co/NAr1BEwRYH

Kevin @imkevin149 Faf du Plessis was never this good for CSK new saviour of RCB Faf du Plessis was never this good for CSK new saviour of RCB ❤️ https://t.co/O9pnWjOsB6

ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ @Basavachethanah Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis tonight Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis tonight https://t.co/QdghQOh9bz

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Faf Du Plessis in IPL 2023:



73(43).

23(12).

79*(46).

22(16).

62(33).

84(56).

62(39).

17(7).

44(40).

45(32).

65(41).

55(44).

71(47).



Captain Faf Leading by example, Incredible! Faf Du Plessis in IPL 2023:73(43).23(12).79*(46).22(16).62(33).84(56).62(39).17(7).44(40).45(32).65(41).55(44).71(47).Captain Faf Leading by example, Incredible! https://t.co/vJcIGcRd48

Anirudh @Anirudh41186925 and when Faf Du Plessis also uses long arms to access both sides from standing back on his leg stump that helps Virat Kohli to access the gaps at his best. #SRHvRCB and when Faf Du Plessis also uses long arms to access both sides from standing back on his leg stump that helps Virat Kohli to access the gaps at his best. #SRHvRCB

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by Faf Du Plessis in 34 balls.



The unstoppable captain yet again plays a wonderful innings, he's in stupendous form this season. 8th fifty! Fifty by Faf Du Plessis in 34 balls.The unstoppable captain yet again plays a wonderful innings, he's in stupendous form this season. 8th fifty! https://t.co/9Wzzur8oDv

LegSlip @LegSlip7 @mufaddal_vohra CSK did a really big mistake by not going after duPlessis in the auction. Such a consistent player with a great SR. Clearly one of the best of the game. Would've also probably solved the debate of captaincy after Dhoni. @mufaddal_vohra CSK did a really big mistake by not going after duPlessis in the auction. Such a consistent player with a great SR. Clearly one of the best of the game. Would've also probably solved the debate of captaincy after Dhoni.

Ayush Anand @crictopher014 @CricCrazyJohns Seeing him dominate quality bowlers at 38 is so good to watch @CricCrazyJohns Seeing him dominate quality bowlers at 38 is so good to watch 😍🔥

Ravi Arora @R_Rsa24 @Aman_SRT_24

Faf the captain

Faf the orange cap holder ( Ty csk ) @imVkohli Faf the consistentFaf the captainFaf the orange cap holder ( Ty csk @Aman_SRT_24 @imVkohli Faf the consistent Faf the captain Faf the orange cap holder ( Ty csk 😉)

We did feel like it was a very good wicket and 200 was a par score: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Faf du Plessis stated that the surface for good for batting, and they analyzed that 200 was a par score on it. The RCB captain credited Heinrich Klaasen for his blazing century in the first innings.

Du Plessis revealed they wanted to play positively from the onset after witnessing the absence of swing in the first innings. He said:

"Amazing chase, isn't it? We did feel like it was a very good wicket and 200 was a par score. Klaasen obviously played unbelievably but there wasn't a lot of balls that swung. So, we wanted to come out and play positively. We've been doing the right things. We've been clinical with the bat and ball in the last two games."

Speaking about his incredible partnership with Virat Kohli in the IPL 2023, Faf du Plessis said:

"We complement each other really well. We obviously play in very different areas, and there's good chemistry between the two of us. It's just about sticking to the momentum. It felt like we had the right resources to deal with the conditions and we're looking forward to go back to the Chinnaswamy where there will be a lot of support for us in a must-win game."

RCB will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final match of the league phase on May 21 in Bangalore.

