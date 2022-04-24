"Thank you Jos Buttler for keeping KL Rahul awake" - Twitter erupts as LSG captain scores second ton vs MI in IPL 2022

KL Rahul and Mumbai Indians (MI) is a love affair made in heaven. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain scored another hundred against Rohit Sharma and Co. at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Riding on Rahul's unbeaten 103 from 62 deliveries, the Super Giants posted a competitive total of 168 on the board at the end of their stipulated 20 overs. His innings was decorated with 12 boundaries and four towering sixes on a pitch where the ball gripped.

With this century, the 30-year-old has closed the gap with Jos Buttler, who is at the top of the run-scorers chart this season, so far. The Rajasthan Royals opener has 491 runs from seven games, compared to Rahul's 368 runs at an average of 61.33.

Meanwhile, fans were elated by KL Rahul's outstanding knock and showered praise on the Karnataka-born batter.

Check out the reactions here:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Back to back hundreds for KL Rahul against Mumbai Indians in #IPL2022 - literally a one man show by KL today - What a knock, What a player. Back to back hundreds for KL Rahul against Mumbai Indians in #IPL2022- literally a one man show by KL today - What a knock, What a player. https://t.co/EX7GxOz1mI

Sai @akakrcb6 We all should agree with the KL Rahul Indian IPL GOAT. We all should agree with the KL Rahul Indian IPL GOAT.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 KL Rahul gets to his hundred with a six. 61 balls century he loves batting against MI, 2/2 for him this season. KL Rahul gets to his hundred with a six. 61 balls century he loves batting against MI, 2/2 for him this season.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#LSGvMI Only four things in life are certain: birth, death, change, and KL Rahul trashing Mumbai Indians. Only four things in life are certain: birth, death, change, and KL Rahul trashing Mumbai Indians.#LSGvMI

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh KL Rahul is awe-inspiring. Incredible batter. KL Rahul is awe-inspiring. Incredible batter.

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#MIvsLSG Every other match KL Rahul transforms into tuk tuk Rahul, he is one of the best batsmen in the world. Rahul simply needs to dominate. Every other match KL Rahul transforms into tuk tuk Rahul, he is one of the best batsmen in the world. Rahul simply needs to dominate. #MIvsLSG

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12



In that context, this has been a superlative innings from Even though there could be dew now, the conditions weren't that easy for a large part of lsg's innings.In that context, this has been a superlative innings from #KLRahul Even though there could be dew now, the conditions weren't that easy for a large part of lsg's innings.In that context, this has been a superlative innings from #KLRahul.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Thank you Jos Buttler for keeping KL Rahul awake. Thank you Jos Buttler for keeping KL Rahul awake.

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#MIvLSG If Jos Buttler is the best batter this season, KL Rahul isn't far behind. What a stunning knock this is. His 2nd #IPL2022 century, both against Mumbai Indians. If Jos Buttler is the best batter this season, KL Rahul isn't far behind. What a stunning knock this is. His 2nd #IPL2022 century, both against Mumbai Indians. #MIvLSG

Pahul @ipahul

Whatta composed century! #LSGvMI KL Rahul on his way to become the next Mr. IPLWhatta composed century! KL Rahul on his way to become the next Mr. IPLWhatta composed century! 🙌 #LSGvMI https://t.co/YtehHByJhm

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Magnificent @klrahul11 lights up Wankhede with a brilliant century. Second of the season. Clearly loves #MI bowling, both against them! Magnificent @klrahul11 lights up Wankhede with a brilliant century. Second of the season. Clearly loves #MI bowling, both against them!

Pedri Culer @Spoiltteenager

#MIvLSG Mumbai Indians should start calling KL Rahul as Daddy. Mumbai Indians should start calling KL Rahul as Daddy.#MIvLSG

Swara @SwaraMsdian



Started slow, took his time, then unleashed his wonderful strokeplay. Consistency at its absolute best.

#KLRahul #LSGvsMI #IPL2022 A hundred for KL Rahul, his 2nd against Mumbai Indians in as many games. He's the only one challenging Buttler's dominance this year.Started slow, took his time, then unleashed his wonderful strokeplay. Consistency at its absolute best. A hundred for KL Rahul, his 2nd against Mumbai Indians in as many games. He's the only one challenging Buttler's dominance this year.Started slow, took his time, then unleashed his wonderful strokeplay. Consistency at its absolute best.🙇❤️#KLRahul #LSGvsMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/Kf7nbOrjJw

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #LSGvMI His acceleration on a two-paced today has been terrific. Very few batters are better than KL Rahul when in full flow and this has been a fine innings again despite a sluggish start. One man standing tall amidst the ruins. Take a bow! #IPL2022 His acceleration on a two-paced today has been terrific. Very few batters are better than KL Rahul when in full flow and this has been a fine innings again despite a sluggish start. One man standing tall amidst the ruins. Take a bow! #IPL2022 #LSGvMI

Rahul has now scored two centuries against Mumbai Indians in as many games. Overall, he has three centuries against the five-time IPL champions, the most by a player against one opponent.

KL Rahul powers Lucknow Super Giants to 168

Asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma, Lucknow Super Giants struggled to get going in the powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood, dismissing Quinton de Kock in the fourth over. They could only muster 32 runs in the first six overs before the Lucknow franchise broke the shackles.

KL Rahul started to find gaps as the runs started coming easily while Manish Pandey played second fiddle. They added 58 runs for the second wicket before Mumbai Indians managed to bounce back with a few wickets between 11-14 overs.

But the LSG captain kept the scoreboard ticking from one end. Rahul eventually brought up his hundred in the 20th over, dispatching Riley Meredith for a daunting six over deep midwicket.

However, the Aussie quick bounced back in the last few balls to restrict the total to 168.

