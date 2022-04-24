"Thank you Jos Buttler for keeping KL Rahul awake" - Twitter erupts as LSG captain scores second ton vs MI in IPL 2022

KL Rahul and Mumbai Indians (MI) is a love affair made in heaven. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain scored another hundred against Rohit Sharma and Co. at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Riding on Rahul's unbeaten 103 from 62 deliveries, the Super Giants posted a competitive total of 168 on the board at the end of their stipulated 20 overs. His innings was decorated with 12 boundaries and four towering sixes on a pitch where the ball gripped.
With this century, the 30-year-old has closed the gap with Jos Buttler, who is at the top of the run-scorers chart this season, so far. The Rajasthan Royals opener has 491 runs from seven games, compared to Rahul's 368 runs at an average of 61.33.
Meanwhile, fans were elated by KL Rahul's outstanding knock and showered praise on the Karnataka-born batter.
Rahul has now scored two centuries against Mumbai Indians in as many games. Overall, he has three centuries against the five-time IPL champions, the most by a player against one opponent.
KL Rahul powers Lucknow Super Giants to 168
Asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma, Lucknow Super Giants struggled to get going in the powerplay. Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood, dismissing Quinton de Kock in the fourth over. They could only muster 32 runs in the first six overs before the Lucknow franchise broke the shackles.
KL Rahul started to find gaps as the runs started coming easily while Manish Pandey played second fiddle. They added 58 runs for the second wicket before Mumbai Indians managed to bounce back with a few wickets between 11-14 overs.
But the LSG captain kept the scoreboard ticking from one end. Rahul eventually brought up his hundred in the 20th over, dispatching Riley Meredith for a daunting six over deep midwicket.
However, the Aussie quick bounced back in the last few balls to restrict the total to 168.
