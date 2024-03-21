"Thank you for my lovely drawing" - Pat Cummins' cheeky Instagram post about Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins recently made a cheeky post on Instagram of a drawing and went on to thank Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill for it ahead of IPL 2024.

Cummins and Gill are making their captaincy debuts in IPL this year by leading SRH and Gujarat Titans (GT) sides in IPL 2024. Pant is making a comeback as a player and skipper of Delhi Capitals (DC) after missing the previous season. David Warner led the DC side in his absence in IPL 2023.

Pant, Gill, and Cummins attended the captain's photoshoot on Thursday and posed for pictures along with their seven counterparts. The SRH captain took to his official Instagram handle this evening and shared a picture on his story to give a glimpse of one of the fun moments from the event.

The picture had a basic pencil drawing of mountains, a sun, a hut, and flowers. Pat Cummins also tagged Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill in it and thanked them for the drawing. He wrote:

"Thank you Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill for my lovely drawing."

Pat Cummins' recent Instagram story.

"I feel Pat Cummins’ bowling will suit SRH" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunrisers Hyderabad's new captain ahead of IPL 2024

Team India and Rajasthan Royals (RR) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently analyzed SRH's decision to replace Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as captain for IPL 2024. Ashwin revealed that he was initially surprised with the decision as Markram won the Sunrisers in the SA20 league twice in two years.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel on the matter, Ashwin said:

"Sunrisers have hit two titles back to back at the SA20. They’ve done it with two extraordinary teams. I was quite shocked, actually. They have made Pat Cummins the captain. I was having a small hunch that they would go with Markram. Markram had an extraordinary season for his franchise in the SA20. The cross-pollination would have been amazing."

He continued:

"I feel Pat Cummins’ bowling will suit SRH. Even last year, the spongy bounce was there. Slower cutters will come into play. Hasaranga, Washi, and Shahbaz Ahmed are also there; I thought they would have an easy task-setting combination."

Do you this SRH can win the trophy this season under the leadership of Pat Cummins? Let us know in the comments section below.