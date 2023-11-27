"Thank you for the unforgettable journey"- Hardik Pandya pens heartfelt note to Gujarat Titans after his move to Mumbai Indians

Former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya took to his social media handle to thank the fans and the management of his former team for all the support they gave him during his time there.

Hardik enjoyed incredible success with GT, leading them to the IPL title in his first season as captain. He then almost repeated the feat the following year, only to be stopped in the final by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Here's what Hardik wrote in his post on X:

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the fans, team and management at Gujarat Titans. Being part of the team and leading it has been an absolute honour, and I am immensely thankful for the love and encouragement my family and I have received as a player and as an individual. The memories and experiences with GT will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for the unforgettable journey."

Hardik Pandya is back to where it all started for him

Being unearthed by Mumbai Indians (MI) as a potentially world-class fast bowling all-rounder, Hardik Pandya went on to not only fulfill his potential but also win several trophies.

He was a part of four of the five titles won by MI so far and will be looking forward to adding more silverware to the Men in Blue and Gold. With Rohit Sharma already 36, MI could have also roped in Hardik as potentially their next captain.

With already an IPL title under his belt as skipper, Hardik could take the baton from Rohit in the near future.

Players retained by Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd (traded in from LSG), Hardik Pandya (traded in from GT).