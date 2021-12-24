"Thanks for golden memories" - Twitterati pay emotional tribute to Harbhajan Singh as he announces retirement

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh formally announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. Singh has been one of India's biggest winners in Test cricket, especially in the games played on home soil.

Harbhajan Singh's iconic bowling performance against the mighty Australian side at Eden Garden in 2001 will forever be etched in the memory of fans. His exploits will always have a special place in Indian cricket folklore.

After entertaining his fans for over two decades, Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle today to inform the public of his decision to retire. In his tweet, Harbhajan expressed gratitude by thanking everyone who supported him during his 23-year long cricket career. He wrote:

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful."

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful . All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .

Former Indian cricketers and fans took notice of Harbhajan Singh's announcement and flooded Twitter with appreciative messages. On this special occasion, they reminisced about Harbhajan's spectacular performances for India over the years and paid tribute to the legendary career.

Here are some of the best reactions:

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! https://t.co/xEMTpGBru3

Jay Shah @JayShah Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

Jay Shah @JayShah

Congratulations @harbhajan_singh on a phenomenal career with #TeamIndia spanning almost two decades. You played with grit and passion and wore your heart on your sleeve. My best wishes for all your future endeavours.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit Many congratulations bajju pa @harbhajan_singh on a fantastic career. Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was such a pleasure to play alongside you. I wish you all the best for all your future endeavours. God bless. Many congratulations bajju pa @harbhajan_singh on a fantastic career. Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was such a pleasure to play alongside you. I wish you all the best for all your future endeavours. God bless. https://t.co/tHWxUFIUzu

Sreesanth @sreesanth36 @harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect @harbhajan_singh Ur gonna be the one of the best ever played cricket not just for india but in world of cricket..it’s a huge honour to know u and to have played with you b bhajjipa ….will always cherish the lovely hugs( lucky for me ) before my spells ) lots of love and respect https://t.co/5IgYJk4HcD

parthiv patel @parthiv9 More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. @harbhajan_singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings. #harbhajansingh https://t.co/8aNhOYvFDW

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi 🤗 Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you 😊 Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh Congratulations on a wonderful career Pajhi 🤗 Your contribution to cricket has been immense and it was a pleasure to play alongside you 😊 Enjoyed our great moments together on and off the field. Wishing you luck for your next innings @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/CRtxghzYLv

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18 A legend of the game and a match winner for our country 🇮🇳 Thank you @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes 🙏🏻 A legend of the game and a match winner for our country 🇮🇳 Thank you @harbhajan_singh Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes 🙏🏻 https://t.co/JyudeIuKtK

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill A player who gave it his all and never backed down from a challenge. Congratulations on a wonderful career @harbhajan_singh Paaji. You will be missed. I wish you the very best in your future endeavours. 🙏 A player who gave it his all and never backed down from a challenge. Congratulations on a wonderful career @harbhajan_singh Paaji. You will be missed. I wish you the very best in your future endeavours. 🙏

Umesh Yaadav @y_umesh One of the finest to represent 🇮🇳 who won so many games for the nation. Best wishes Bhajju Paa on your retirement. 🙏 @harbhajan_singh One of the finest to represent 🇮🇳 who won so many games for the nation. Best wishes Bhajju Paa on your retirement. 🙏 @harbhajan_singh

R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह @rpsingh #Bhajj Bhajju Pa with 711 international wickets has been a legend but he was always been a very humble teammate and inspiration for all the boys who came from the small towns. I am sure your new innings will be as rocking!@harbhajan_singh #harbhajansingh Bhajju Pa with 711 international wickets has been a legend but he was always been a very humble teammate and inspiration for all the boys who came from the small towns. I am sure your new innings will be as rocking!@harbhajan_singh #harbhajansingh #Bhajj https://t.co/SOlRrrRvXM

Shivam Sharma @imshivamsharma9 #harbhajansingh Thank you very much Harbhajan Singh bhaiya for everything you have done for Indian cricket🙏 Myself being an off spinner, Bhaiya you were always my inspiration. I consider myself very fortunate to have met you once. Best wishes for the future❤️ @harbhajan_singh Thank you very much Harbhajan Singh bhaiya for everything you have done for Indian cricket🙏 Myself being an off spinner, Bhaiya you were always my inspiration. I consider myself very fortunate to have met you once. Best wishes for the future❤️ @harbhajan_singh #harbhajansingh https://t.co/wG12Q8zSMU

Monty Panesar @MontyPanesar Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

Monty Panesar @MontyPanesar

Congratulations on an amazing career. Always was my inspiration and now a good friend. #harbhajansingh 👏👏👏👏

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina

Your contribution to Indian cricket will always be cherished , @harbhajan_singh paaji wishing you all the best for your future 🙌🇮🇳

MANISH @KuntasticAguero



@harbhajan_singh Bhajji, We will never forget your contribution for Indian Cricket. You were a fighter and a champion. Happy retirement 🏆🏏🇮🇳 #harbhajansingh @harbhajan_singh Bhajji, We will never forget your contribution for Indian Cricket. You were a fighter and a champion. Happy retirement 🏆🏏🇮🇳 #harbhajansinghhttps://t.co/1iTTWCTmpE

Bibhu @Bibhu224



Countless memories, loads of achievement... Brilliant career indeed ❤️

Happy Retirement No matter what happens, you will always be remembered Champ...Countless memories, loads of achievement... Brilliant career indeed ❤️Happy Retirement @harbhajan_singh No matter what happens, you will always be remembered Champ...Countless memories, loads of achievement... Brilliant career indeed ❤️Happy Retirement @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/lZg2QPherh

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep So @harbhajan_singh retires from cricket as India’s 4th highest wicket taker. Kolkata 2001 is seen as the Laxman-Dravid show but don’t forget the Bhajji hat trick! Big heart, on a turning track was devastating. And could bat too! T 20 and World Cup winner, go well #Bhajji So @harbhajan_singh retires from cricket as India’s 4th highest wicket taker. Kolkata 2001 is seen as the Laxman-Dravid show but don’t forget the Bhajji hat trick! Big heart, on a turning track was devastating. And could bat too! T 20 and World Cup winner, go well #Bhajji !

David Lindhagen @_sharan_269

417 test wickets including a hattrick, 269 ODI wickets, 2 test 100s and a famous finishing six vs Pakistan in the 2010 Asia Cup.

T20 World Cup

World Cup

Asia Cup T20

Asia Cup

4 x IPL

CLT20



You have done it all. Thank you for all the memories, @harbhajan_singh 417 test wickets including a hattrick, 269 ODI wickets, 2 test 100s and a famous finishing six vs Pakistan in the 2010 Asia Cup.T20 World CupWorld CupAsia Cup T20Asia Cup4 x IPLCLT20You have done it all. #ThankYouBhajji Thank you for all the memories, @harbhajan_singh.417 test wickets including a hattrick, 269 ODI wickets, 2 test 100s and a famous finishing six vs Pakistan in the 2010 Asia Cup.T20 World CupWorld CupAsia Cup T20Asia Cup4 x IPLCLT20You have done it all. #ThankYouBhajji https://t.co/VEojjbN00r

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh

Gautam Gambhir ❌

Virender Sehwag ❌

Sachin Tendulkar ❌

Yuvraj Singh ❌

Virat Kohli ✅

Suresh Raina ❌

Yusuf Pathan ❌

Harbhajan Singh ❌

R Ashwin ✅

Zaheer Khan ❌

Munaf Patel ❌

Ashish Nehra ❌

Piyush Chawla ⭕️

Sreesanth ⭕️



#Classof2011 MS Dhoni ❌Gautam Gambhir ❌Virender Sehwag ❌Sachin Tendulkar ❌Yuvraj Singh ❌Virat Kohli ✅Suresh Raina ❌Yusuf Pathan ❌Harbhajan Singh ❌R Ashwin ✅Zaheer Khan ❌Munaf Patel ❌Ashish Nehra ❌Piyush Chawla ⭕️Sreesanth ⭕️ MS Dhoni ❌Gautam Gambhir ❌Virender Sehwag ❌Sachin Tendulkar ❌Yuvraj Singh ❌Virat Kohli ✅Suresh Raina ❌Yusuf Pathan ❌Harbhajan Singh ❌R Ashwin ✅Zaheer Khan ❌Munaf Patel ❌Ashish Nehra ❌Piyush Chawla ⭕️Sreesanth ⭕️#Classof2011

Sankar Ram @Sankar_Ram_R @harbhajan_singh Thanks for the memories Bhajji. We will never forget your performances. Especially the 2001 series vs. Australia and many other excellent moments. :) Have a great retirement life. :) Thanks for serving Indian Cricket. @BCCI @harbhajan_singh Thanks for the memories Bhajji. We will never forget your performances. Especially the 2001 series vs. Australia and many other excellent moments. :) Have a great retirement life. :) Thanks for serving Indian Cricket. @BCCI

BCCI @BCCI



Good luck for the future,



#TeamIndia As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. 🇮🇳🔝Good luck for the future, @harbhajan_singh ! 👏👏 As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. 🇮🇳🔝Good luck for the future, @harbhajan_singh! 👏👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/ynF9Wq1pbK

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha

What a great career @harbhajan_singh . Wonderful to see you flower from a slim, young, talented cricketer to a match-winner. Wish you lots of happiness and satisfaction. You gave your family so much to be proud of

Harbhajan Singh last represented India in 2016 against UAE

Harbhajan Singh's final game in Indian colors came back in March of 2016 against UAE in the ninth match of the Asia Cup in Dhaka. The legendary off-spinner ended his international career with figures of 4-1-11-1 in that game.

Kolkata Knight Riders' game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in April earlier this year turned out to be Harbhajan Singh's last IPL game. He did not play a single game for KKR in the second leg of the IPL in UAE.

Several reports are surfacing that Harbhajan Singh is vying for a coaching role in the IPL following his retirement from competitive cricket. Fans will find out more about this development in the coming days.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar