"Thanni kudumaa" - CSK share video of Ravindra Jadeja speaking Tamil during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja speaking Tamil at a practice session during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 1.

At the practice session, Jadeja was seen asking an unnamed teammate for a bottle of water while learning which words to use from young Andre Siddarth, who was standing next to him.

"Thanni kudumaa!" said Jadeja in the video posted on X.

"Thanni kudumaa" in Tamil loosely translates to "Give me water."

You can watch the video here:

CSK next play Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on Saturday, April 5. After winning their first game, against Mumbai Indians, CSK stumbled to two consecutive losses - to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

This afternoon fixture on Saturday will likely take a toll on all the players, as Chennai is known to get humid and depressingly hot during the summer. Jadeja, with his accurate spells, will have a big role to play for the franchise all season.

Chennai Super Kings are ranked seventh in the IPL table

CSK are currently ranked seventh in the IPL table with just two points inside their kitty. The five-time IPL champions will be disheartened with the way their campaign has begun, but will aim to pick up all two points against DC, who are second.

Jadeja has had a decent season so far for CSK. With the bat, he has bagged scores of 17, 25 and 32 not out while he has only picked up one wicket so far in this campaign, (1-10) against RR in Guwahati on March 30.

Jadeja, alongside wicketkeeper-batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is one of the remaining old warhorses in the CSK setup. The latter has been widely criticized of late after coming out to bat at number nine against RCB.

While his wicketkeeping skills have been lauded, several spectators and commentators have felt that Dhoni's batting abilities are being underutilized by CSK, especially after his 16-ball 30 not out against RCB.

