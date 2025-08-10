"That actually inspired me the most" - Team India star on how Sachin Tendulkar's iconic Desert Storm innings changed his life 

Team India wicket-keeper Sanju Samson revealed that Sachin Tendulkar's iconic Desert Storm knock in Sharjah against Australia in the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup steered him towards cricket. The legendary former Indian batter had smashed 143 runs off 131 deliveries in the 26-run target, but his efforts against a potent bowling attack, and adverse conditions, helped India qualify for the finals.

Ad

Often regarded as one of Sachin Tendulkar's most iconic innings, especially considering how ahead of its time it was, it has unsurprisingly served as an inspiration for several, including Sanju Samson. Close to three decades later, the knock still holds a special place among those who have lived and witnessed the game, and by those who aspire to make it big.

Samson revealed how watching Sachin take on the likes of Damien Fleming and Shane Warne made him believe that he could do the same for the nation in the future.

Ad

Trending

"I was watching a game sitting in Delhi police quarters or police colony room in a small TV, Sachin sir was batting in that game, the Sharjah storm innings, he was just smashing the bowlers. So, that moment it actually struck me that 'Sanju, you can also do that'. That actually inspired me the most," Sanju Samson said in an interview with R Ashwin.

Ad

Sachin Tendulkar had hailed Sanju Samson's match-winning knock of 74 runs off 32 balls in the win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the early stages of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicket-keeper had responded to the legend's post on X, replying, 'Thanks a lot, sir.'

"I scored a 100 in front of him" - Sanju Samson recalling impressing former India pacer Sreesanth to earn a trial with RR

Sanju Samson's first stint with RR began with the 2013 season of the IPL. Before that, he was involved with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but did not make an appearance. Ahead of his acquisition by the inaugural champions, the wicket-keeper recalled impressing former Kerala teammate Sreesanth, before winning over Rahul Dravid during the two-day trial.

Ad

"Rahul sir used to just practice, practice, practice, and that is how I saw him when I was a 14 year old kid. The second time was when Sreesanth bhai took me to the RR trials at the age of 17. He used to take 5-7 players from Kerala every year for trials. We used to play Ranji together, and one game he did not see me in the team. So, he called up the secretary and asked why is Sanju not in the team? Next day i flied to play against Andhra, and I scored a 100 in front of him," Sanju Samson revealed.

Samson's first stint with RR lasted from 2013 to 2015, which was followed by a switch to the Delhi Daredevils. He returned to RR ahead of the 2018 season, before earning the captaincy role in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More