"That would be amazing" - AB de Villiers looking forward to having Virat Kohli in SA20

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers remains keen to have Virat Kohli feature in at least one season of SA20. De Villiers, the newly appointed ambassador of the lucrative tournament, believes the 35-year-old could play in the T20 tournament after finishing his international career.

Kohli is one of the best batsmen of the current era and has been almost unmatched in the T20 format. The former India captain is the highest run-getter in IPL history, mustering 7,263 runs in 237 matches at 37.24 with 7 centuries.

Speaking to India Today, here's what the legendary former South Africa international said:

"Definitely, Virat. Get Virat over there. Hopefully, as soon as he's done with his career, come and play one season in the BetWay SA 20. That would be amazing."

Both cricketers have played for a long period together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL and share a strong bond of friendship. The pair hold the record for the highest partnership in the tournament's history, adding 229 runs against Gujarat Lions in a match during the 2016 season.

"Can't guarantee anything" - AB de Villiers on coaching RCB

AB de Villiers. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 39-year-old stated that he is appreciative of the support from RCB fans and wishes to land a coaching job with the IPL side in the near future.

"I hope so. I mean, my heart is with the RCB. I've played there for many, many years. I've got a very good connection with the fans of Bangalore, and I'll always be appreciative for all the support and love over the years. I can't guarantee anything, but I would absolutely love to see myself in the RCB colors again in the future."

The Bengaluru-based franchise are yet to win an IPL trophy, despite having reached the final thrice. Hence, they will be keen to break that jinx in IPL 2024.