"That is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever heard in my life" - Aaron Finch on Kohli having to prove himself for the 2024 T20 World Cup 

Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch lambasted the ongoing debate surrounding Virat Kohli's batting style and his place in Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Kohli, who has only played a handful of T20Is since Team India's infamous semi-final exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup, is in a tricky place amid youngsters who have performed well in the recent past.

Coupled with his recent remarks over his name being used to promote the game, it calls for an interesting decision to be made by the selectors, particularly if he has a solid 2024 Indian Premier League campaign.

Kohli termed that he has still got it, and proved the same with the bat as well, playing a match-winning knock for RCB in their first home game of the season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The ace batter had battled somewhat of a similar predicament during the build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup, but he roared back to form in time to have a landmark campaign.

Aaron Finch failed to comprehend how the debate surrounding Kohli's spot stirs up before a major tournament.

"I can't understand why every time there is an ICC event coming up in any format, people always talk about Virat Kohli, is he under pressure for his spot? That is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever heard in my life. He is the greatest player that I have seen in white ball cricket," Aaron Finch said on Around the Wicket

Kohli's approach has been the biggest obstacle for the Indian management who are keen to infuse youth, with an all-out aggressive approach, into the side. Although it is early days, Kohli did show glimpses of that particular role during his innings against PBKS, showing intent in the middle overs.

"It is just ludicrous that we keep having this conversation" - Aaron Finch defends Virat Kohli

Kohli, the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024 after two matches, recently returned to cricket after skipping the home Test series against England owing to the birth of his second child. The right-handed batter has looked in solid rhythm so far, and if his words and intent are any indications, he is up for a battle to make it into the World Cup squad on merit.

Aaron Finch opined that Kohli's habit of turning up in big games separates him from the rest.

"It does not matter whether he strikes at 140, and there are guys that strike at 160. If I am picking a team, you are picking a guy, who you know day in day out, gets the job done in the big games. So, it is just ludicrous that we keep having this conversation," Finch added

Kohli will be seen in action when RCB hosts the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, March 29.