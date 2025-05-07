“That changed a lot of things” - Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalls special Sachin Tendulkar moment on IPL 2025 podcast

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently recalled a special moment when he got the wicket of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the Ranji Trophy. He appeared on an RCB podcast amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled how dismissing Sachin Tendulkar 'changed a lot of things' for him. Mumbai were up against Uttar Pradesh in the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy final.

"It was the 2008-09 season when I got the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar. That changed a lot of things. It was the Ranji Trophy final and it was my second season. It was a big moment for me to get him out and it is difficult to explain it. It was an inside edge and the fielder was slightly behind short-leg. It is not a written position in the book but the fielder just happened to be there and the ball went into his hands. It was in my luck and it happened," he said (via YouTube channel 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru'). (2:30)

He had gotten Sachin Tendulkar out for a 15-ball duck in the first innings of that game. Although Uttar Pradesh lost by 243 runs, Bhuvneshwar put up a terrific all-round display, picking up a total of six wickets in the match and scoring 121 runs across two innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar credits Virat Kohli for transformation in Indian Test cricket

On the same podcast, Bhuvneshwar Kumar credited his former India captain and present RCB teammate Virat Kohli for the transformation he brought about in Indian Test cricket.

The pacer opined that Virat's aggression was required in the five-day format and that his hunger and passion rubbed off on the entire team to try and win matches.

"The way Virat captained in Tests, I will give him the credit for the transformation. We all know he is aggressive on the field and in Test cricket you need that nature because the match happens for 5 days. Many times wickets are flat and nothing is happening. Virat had the hunger that we don't have to just go through the motion, we have to do something. We have to create chances. That passion rubbed on everyone and everyone came on same page that we have to do something to win matches," he said. (5:28)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also recalled how a revolution of fast bowling in India began after the 2011 World Cup and how it was a transition phase after the marquee event.

"After the 2011 World Cup, the revolution of fast bowling that came in India, there came swing bowlers, fast bowlers, and all type of bowlers. That was special. In that phase, some of the senior bowlers retired after the World Cup. It was a transition phase," he added. (4:22)

He also cherished that a core group was formed, including Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, and himself, in that period.

"Ishant who had played for some time was there. I made my debut. Shami made his debut. Umesh was there. It became a core group and the good thing is all were almost of the same age," he said.

In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bagged 12 wickets from 10 games at an average of 28.25 and an economy rate of 8.92.

