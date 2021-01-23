"That is the difference between KKR and RCB" - Gautam Gambhir on Dinesh Karthik's retention

Former KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) skipper Gautam Gambhir has lauded the franchise for retaining Dinesh Karthik in their IPL 2021 squad.

KKR released only five players - Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth and Siddhesh Lad - before the IPL 2021 auctions.

During a discussion on the Star Sports network, Gautam Gambhir appreciated KKR for reposing faith in Dinesh Karthik.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman had an indifferent IPL 2020 and had even relinquished the franchise captaincy in the middle of the season to concentrate on his batting.

Gautam Gambhir pointed out that the tendency to resist making wholesale changes at the drop of a hat separates the Kolkata-based franchise from RCB.

"Dinesh Karthik had a very bad season last year. He was also removed from the captaincy, but despite that if you have retained him, it shows that the franchise is backing you. And because of that your confidence increases, and that is the difference between KKR and RCB," said Gautam Gambhir.

KKR have retained their core: Gautam Gambhir

KKR finished at the 5th spot in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Gautam Gambhir observed that KKR kept their core intact and only released a few fringe players.

"I am in agreement with all those franchises who have not released too many players. It shows you have kept confidence in your players. This is called releasing just the excess baggage. So, it is not that surprising. The core is still there, they have not done too many changes," said Gambhir

The left-hander reckons the Eoin Morgan-led side might target a few players in the auction to beef up their roster.

"They might probably take one or two players and might have their eyes on them, if they can get them. If you see, the playing XI is as it is. Probably all the players they have released were not part of their first playing-XI," added Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir said that like KKR, Chennai Super Kings also followed a similar approach of retaining their core players while letting the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla leave.

"Chennai have also done a similar thing; they have also not released too many players apart from the two players who were very expensive," concluded Gautam Gambhir."

KKR finished fifth in IPL 2020, only missing out on a playoff spot due to their mariginally inferior net run rate. Inhibited by injuries to Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, KKR would hope the duo to be fit for IPL 2021.