"That may take him away from cricket like he just wants to go and have a quiet time" - Michael Vaughan on when Virat Kohli could retire

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels India's star batter Virat Kohli has it in him to play for several years, with retirement being an option if he seeks privacy with his family. Kohli is coming off an incredible run in IPL 2024, leading the way with 741 runs at an average of 61.75 in 15 games.

The champion batter is also part of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A. However, at 35, with two young kids, Kohli's retirement has started being a discussion point among fans and experts.

Talking to Cricbuzz after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were knocked out of the IPL by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator, Vaughan said:

"During his time away from the India vs England Test series, I believe he went to London and led a normal life. I've read a few of his comments and quotes and he just absolutely adored that normal life. I think that may take Virat away from cricket, like he just wants to go and have a quiet time for a while."

He added:

"A brilliant season (IPL 2024). You talk about retirement with Virat Kohli, I look at this in a way that he can play for long. He is that fit. Unless his mind goes and he's obviously got a young family now. In two-three years' time, everything changes, and he just wants to spend quiet time; I completely get that."

During the 2023 World Cup, Kohli became the first batter in cricket history to reach 50 ODI centuries, going past Sachin Tendulkar's then record of 49.

The 35-year-old has scored over 27,000 international runs with 80 centuries in his illustrious 16-year career.

"He is a class act" - Michael Vaughan on Virat Kohli's evolution in T20s

Michael Vaughan further praised Virat Kohli for his ability to evolve during the ongoing IPL despite his remarkable achievements.

The champion batter enjoyed his best strike rate of 154.70 in a single IPL season amidst criticisms about the same.

"He is a class act. His game is obviously up there with the greats of the game, but the way that he has gone up a gear to stay afloat in this modern era of T20 cricket is exactly what you need. He's got the game, the mindset, the work ethic that he would have had to put in the nets to work on that sweep shot," said Vaughan.

He concluded:

"I love his energy. He causes a bit of chaos in the game; he gives it to the camera and keeps fingers on his mouth to shut them up now and again, but sports need such characters. Those who can keep you going, keep you on the edge of your seat, cause a little controversy."

Virat Kohli will be in action next when Team India take on Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener in New York on June 5.

