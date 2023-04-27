"That very moment was a game-changer" - Venkatesh Iyer recalls sensational catch to dismiss Virat Kohli during RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer pulled off a moment of brilliance on the field against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday to help his team dismiss a dangerous Virat Kohli who was looking to up the ante.

Kohli faced 37 balls for his 54 runs. With the required run rate creeping up with each passing delivery, he decided to take Andre Russell on. However, he could only hit it flat to deep mid-wicket, where Venkatesh pulled off an incredible catch. What made the catch even better was the way he controlled his momentum and held onto it inches from the ground.

In a video posted by the IPL on their social media handle, here's what Venkatesh Iyer had to say about Virat Kohli's catch after KKR's 21-run win over RCB:

"I am lucky that the catch was very flat and that I didn't have much time for thoughts. It stuck in my hand and I am extremely happy that I took the catch because Virat Bhai was set and that catch at that very moment was a game-changer for us."

"Extremely happy to be back on the field" - Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer has mostly been used by KKR as an impact player this season, meaning that he hasn't fielded whenever Kolkata have batted second. He was delighted with his outing in Bangalore as he was able to contribute to a massive moment in the game for the visitors.

Here's what Venkatesh had to say about his fielding:

"I am extremely happy to be back on the field. I haven't fielded in a while now, it has been almost six months that I have taken the field for fielding in a high-pressure situation."

KKR are still well and truly alive in the tournament. Completing the double over RCB would have given them immense confidence going forward.

