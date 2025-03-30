"That's why he doesn't face the new ball anymore" - Mitchell Starc's subtle dig at star batter after five-wicket haul in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc could not hold back from taking a subtle dig at his Aussie teammate Travis Head at the mid-innings break of the IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. Starc's remarks came after the broadcasters reminded of him dismissing Head as many as six times in T20s.

In the ongoing clash, the veteran pacer removed Head on 22 on the first ball of his third over. It was the second time Starc had dismissed the Australian white-ball opener in the IPL in just seven deliveries.

He cleaned Head up in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, resulting in the batter not facing the first ball against him in the final and the ongoing IPL 2025 contest.

When asked about the same by the local broadcasters in the mid-innings break, Starc responded [via Cricbuzz]:

"I think that's why he doesn't face the first ball anymore. I haven't played too much T20 cricket across those 15 years. I am an older one, there's a chance to talk to the young guys, try and help where I can."

He added:

"We knew powerplay wickets were key. All-round, it was a fantastic performance in the first innings of this game. It's nice to be in a new franchise. Our second game, it's been great to settle in with the guys and get to know a few people. I am 35 and I am not young, but hope there's still little life left."

Starc finished with his best IPL figures of five for 35, taking his season tally to eight wickets in two outings.

Mitchell Starc's heroics help DC restrict SRH to below-par total

Mitchell Starc led an impressive all-round bowling performance for DC in their second IPL 2025 match against SRH. After being asked to field first, the DC bowlers overcame hot conditions to reduce SRH to 37 for four in the fifth over.

Starc was the wrecker in chief, removing Head, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy in quick succession. After SRH added 77 for the fifth wicket, Mohit Sharma took the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen for 32.

It was Kuldeep Yadav's show then as the left-arm spinner produced a spell of 3 for 22 in four overs to stiffle the SRH lineup. In response, DC have begun in style, reaching 66 for 0 in seven overs.

They require only another 98 off 78 deliveries to win their second consecutive match to start their 2025 IPL campaign.

