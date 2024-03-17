"That’s how I feel now"- Gautam Gambhir on returning to KKR ahead of IPL 2024

Gautam Gambhir recently expressed his elation on return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL). He was the franchise's most successful captain during his playing days, winning the IPL trophy twice in 2012 and 2014.

The southpaw left the franchise and moved to Delhi for his final season in the league in 2018. Then, Gambhir retired and mentored the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise in 2022 and 2023. However, KKR managed to bring him back home as a mentor ahead of IPL 2024, much to the delight of their fans.

Gautam Gambhir has already joined the KKR's preparatory camp in Kolkata. He took to his official X handle on Sunday and gave his views on homecoming by sharing a video. He could be seen feeding fish in the water in the video.

"That’s how I feel now. Being put back into KKR waters!" Gambhir wrote.

"Give everything possible" - Gautam Gambhir's message to KKR players ahead of IPL 2024

Ahead of the KKR's recent practice session in the training camp, Gambhir addressed all the players and gave an inspirational speech. He urged them to give their all for the team and strive hard to win the trophy. In a video uploaded by the Kolkata franchise, Gambhir said:

"We start the season from today. Whether it is physically, mentally, skill wise, give everything possible. It is a very very proud franchise and a successful franchise. You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way, and you carry that attitude on the field. That is going to be very very important.

He continued:

"One thing I absolutely believe in, is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something very very important. So, people who have played with me, know one thing about me, that everyone in this group, will be treated equally. There is no senior-junior, there is no domestic-international, because we have got one mission and that is to win the IPL. So everyone has to follow that one simple path.

