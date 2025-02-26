"That’s the plan" - Pat Cummins provides massive fitness update ahead of IPL 2025 and WTC final

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has provided an update on his fitness ahead of the 2025 IPL and the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He has revealed that his plan is to make a comeback in the IPL and will start training soon to prepare for a lengthy season of cricket.

Cummins hasn't played since the fifth Test against India earlier this year and opted out of the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka due to paternity leave. With an ankle injury to also deal with, the 31-year-old also ruled himself out of the Champions Trophy.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Cummins, who captains SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL, said:

"The ankle is all going strong, been able to give it a good rest and then been building up slowly, which you don't get to do when you play lots of cricket. It's feeling as strong as it has for a fair while. Should be fine [for the IPL], that's the plan. So have a few weeks of bowling, building back up and then hopefully don't have to worry about it for a while."

Even with the ankle injury, the Aussie captain featured in all five Tests against India and played an integral role in helping them regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in ten years. With Australia already holding the WTC mace, he will have the opportunity to retain it when they face South Africa at Lord's.

"Sometimes by missing the odd tour, you actually end up playing more cricket for the whole year" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cummins suggested that players needed to pick their battles carefully to extend their peak, adding:

"Sometimes by missing the odd tour, you actually end up playing more cricket for the whole year. I think in the past you used to play everything, whereas now, absolutely, you try and make sure the players are at their peak for as long as you can for the year and to play as much of the important stuff each year. It's just the way of the world. Everyone's used to it."

The 2024 edition of IPL saw the right-arm paceman lead the SunRisers to the final.

