“That’s probably the best four overseas combination out of all the teams” – Tom Moody lauds Punjab Kings after IPL 2023 auction

Tom Moody has praised Punjab Kings (PBKS) for having the best overseas combination after the IPL 2023 auction.

He said that Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada are all match-winners, making PBKS a force to reckon with in the upcoming IPL season.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach said:

“They boast probably the best four overseas players combination for the playing XI. You look at Bairstow, Livingstone, Rabada, and Sam Curran.

He continued:

"To me, that’s probably the best four overseas combination out of all the teams in the IPL. They’re all matchwinners and got specific roles. They look a very strong side.”

The statement came after PBKS broke the bank to buy Curran for Rs 18.5 crore, making him the costliest player in tournament history. The 24-year-old has picked up 149 wickets and scored 1731 runs in 145 T20s.

Curran has re-joined the franchise after a two-year stint with Chennai Super Kings. The youngster didn’t participate in the tournament due to a back injury last season. He was the Player of the Tournament as England won the T20 World Cup.

The Punjab-based franchise also added experienced Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikander Raza to their ranks. He shone for his team in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, scoring 219 runs and picking up ten wickets in eight games.

Earlier, PBKS also retained swashbuckling Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Punjab Kings buy six players in IPL 2023 auction

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings have bought six players in the IPL 2023 auction. They're Sam Curran (Rs 18.5 crore), Sikander Raza (Rs 50 lakh), Harpreet Bhatia (Rs 40 lakh), Shivam Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa and Mohit Rathee (Rs 20 lakh each).

PBKS, though, failed to fill their three vacant slots, including one overseas spot, despite having Rs 12.2 crore in their purse.

Punjab Kings Retentions: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

PBKS will look to clinch their maiden IPL trophy next year. They finished sixth in the IPL 2022, with seven wins out of 14 games.

