"That's my whole world" - Ruturaj Gaikwad shares adorable post for wife Utkarsha after conclusion of IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ruturaj Gaikwad shared an adorable post for his wife after the conclusion of IPL 2025. Gaikwad, who was leading CSK, was unfortunately ruled out early in the season due to injury.
Ruturaj Gaikwad posted a picture of himself with this wife Utkarsha on his official Instagram handle. In the adorable picture, the two can be seen sitting on a bench in front of a lake.
"It’s you n me, That’s my whole world ❤️," the batter captioned his Instagram post.
Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a fracture in his elbow during a game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to which he was eventually ruled out of the IPL 2025 season.
The right-handed batter played only five matches and scored 122 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike-rate of 150.61 with two half-centuries to his name. CSK roped in young Ayush Mhatre as Gaikwad's replacement while MS Dhoni took over as captain for the remainder of the season.
Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead CSK in IPL 2026
While MS Dhoni took over as captain with Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out, the latter will continue to lead the side upon his return in the IPL 2026 season.
Dhoni taking over did not help CSK as they still finished at the bottom of the table with just four wins and eight points from 14 matches.
However, they finished on a positive note with a massive 83-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their final league match of the season. After the game, during the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni confirmed that Gaikwad will lead CSK again next season.
"Yes there are a few holes that we'd like to fill but one of the most important things was when Rutu comes back next season at least we are able to give him a team where he just needs to fit in 1 in the playing XI. He doesn't have to worry about too many things," Dhoni had said (via India Today).
CSK will aim to turn the tables around next season with a better and improved performance.
