"The bad form hasn't really made any difference" - Virender Sehwag on Suryakumar Yadav's batting exploits in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav delivered a sensational knock during the team's IPL 2023 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes that while Suryakumar has been under the scanner for his form, it hasn't impacted the dynamic batter's playing style. He pointed out that the MI star has continued to score runs quickly.

Sehwag suggested that many batters slow down a bit when they are out of form, but Suryakumar didn't do that.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the Mumbai batter's 66-run knock against Punjab, he explained:

"Suryakumar Yadav is playing like he has always done. The bad form hasn't really made any difference. Players tend to get a bit cautious when out of form, and their strike rate also goes down a bit. But when it comes to Suryakumar, his strike rate has always been very impressive whenever he has scored runs."

Suryakumar took the game away from PBKS with his stunning batting display. He stitched together a crucial 116-run partnership for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan, who was instrumental in MI chasing down the 215-run target with seven balls and six wickets to spare.

Kishan provided his team with an ideal start, scoring 75 runs at the top. Sehwag, however, believes that the southpaw shouldn't have thrown his wicket away, adding:

"Ishan Kishan got out after scoring 75 runs. He could have avoided that shot or avoided the fielder by playing it along the ground. Had he scored a century and batted till the end, people would have once again said that Ishan Kishan would win the game for you when he scores. He didn't finish the match. When you score runs, you should look to finish the game."

Kishan was dismissed in the 17th over of the run chase. The left-handed batter perished while trying to play a lofted shot off a short ball by Arshdeep Singh.

"Did the right thing by saving their in-form batters for the end" - Virender Sehwag on MI's batting order

Virender Sehwag further stated that the Mumbai-based side made the right move by holding their in-form batters Tim David and Tilak Varma during their run chase against Punjab.

He pointed out how Varma walked out to bat at No.6. The cricketer-turned-commentator emphasized that the team made full use of the batting depth that they possess, elaborating:

"Mumbai did the right thing by saving their in-form batters for the end. Tim David was sent to bat ahead of Tilak Varma. But Tilak Varma was there to ensure that they would still win the game even if they lost any wickets. This is the advantage you have if there is enough depth in the batting lineup."

With five wins from their first nine games, Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently placed sixth in the points table. They have a net run rate of -0.373.

