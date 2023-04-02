"The batting looked weak" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' IPL 2023 loss to LSG

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Delhi Capitals (DC) batting looked weak in their IPL 2023 loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG set a 194-run target after being asked to bat first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1. Their bowlers then restricted the visitors to 143/9 to complete a comprehensive 50-run win and begin their campaign on a positive note.

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' loss in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that their batting is their weakness, saying:

"The batting looked weak despite David Warner scoring runs. You played four overseas batters. The day Anrich Nortje comes, you will have to make one of them sit out and get Manish Pandey in."

The former Indian opener feels the Capitals' batting is overly dependent on their top three, elaborating:

"Till the time the top three score runs, you will stay in the game, but as soon as you go below that, you will find that the depth is slightly less. Let's be honest, you can send Axar Patel to bat slightly up the order, he bats well."

The Delhi Capitals' batting has been compromised due to Rishabh Pant's unavailability for IPL 2023. They have also been forced to field a makeshift keeper in the form of Sarfaraz Khan to ensure a little depth in batting.

"Khaleel Ahmed is looking good" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals bowling

Khaleel Ahmed was the most economical bowler for the Delhi Capitals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While observing that the Capitals missed Anrich Nortje's services against LSG, Aakash Chopra praised Khaleel Ahmed for bowling a decent spell, stating:

"From the bowling point of view, Anrich Nortje's absence is definitely felt. When he plays, obviously he will be like Mark Wood. Chetan Sakariya proves slightly expensive. Khaleel Ahmed is looking good. If you leave aside the last over, Khaleel has actually come back from where he had left."

The reputed commentator concluded by picking batting as the bigger concern for the franchise, explaining:

"They will be able to manage the bowling. Kuldeep Yadav also bowls well and you have an option in the form of Axar Patel. So bowling will take care of itself, but there will be some problems in batting this time around."

Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 @sri_ashutosh08 Mark Wood destroys Delhi Capitals batting line up be like..🤞 Mark Wood destroys Delhi Capitals batting line up be like..🤞 https://t.co/c8Nu1UZ3Kg

The Delhi Capitals were rocked by Mark Wood's (5/14) fiery spell on Saturday. However, they could pose a huge challenge to the opposition bowlers if the likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell are at their destructive best.

