"The biggest difference in the contest was the fast bowling" - RP Singh praises PBKS fast bowling unit following win over CSK in IPL 2022 

Former Indian bowler RP Singh heaped praise on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) pace bowling unit for their display against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. The Mayank Agarwal-led side emerged winners by 11 runs at the Wankhede Stadium, with the pacers playing a big role in it.

Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada played a vital hand in controlling the run chase of 187 runs across both ends of the innings. The bowling unit strangled CSK to a tame powerplay score of 32-2 early on. At the back end of the innings, the fast bowling duo restricted the run-scoring, laying the foundation for the win in the end.

Noting the pace bowling as the biggest difference in the clash between CSK and PBKS, RP Singh said on Cricbuzz:

"CSK almost bowled two overs extra by bowling 11 wides. The biggest difference in the contest was the fast bowling. PBKS pacers bowled with a lot of impact. Arshdeep looks like a much more confident bowler now, his execution of variations is very good. If you look, he landed every one of his yorkers except maybe one. If you have command over your yorker, you always bowl well in the death."

The left-arm pacer, arguably bowling the toughest overs of the innings, returned figures of 2-23. Rabada, who took the crucial wicket of the well-set Ambati Rayudu, acted as the perfect aid with a spell accounting for 1-23.

"Arshdeep ranks higher because he consistently does the job under pressure" - Parthiv Patel on the young PBKS pacer being the best left-arm seamer in India

Having formerly produced left-arm seamers at an alarming rate, India has dried up in the department over the course of the last decade. With several such pacers now coming through the IPL like Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Chetan Sakariya and Arshdeep Singh, the wait could end soon.

Rating Arshdeep as the best left-arm seamer prospect at the moment, Parthiv Patel said:

"Arshdeep bowled the most toughest overs of the innings. In the powerplay, when the batters were set and again in the death. Arshdeep closed the game. He planned well, if you see, a point, short third man and another fielder behind that. He bowled according to that field. "

Patel added:

"His confidence has come off the previous season for PBKS. There is always talk of India needing left arm seamers and now Arshdeep, Natarajan and Khaleel are bolwing well, but among them, Arshdeep ranks higher because he consistently does the job under pressure."

PBKS will be looking to garner some serious momentum as they start the second half of the tournament with a vital win. The Mayank Agarwal-led side are scheduled to face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 29 (Friday)

Edited by Aditya Singh