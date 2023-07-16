"The biggest name I see missing is Varun Chakaravarthy" - Aakash Chopra questions spinner's non-inclusion in India's Asian Games squad

Aakash Chopra feels Varun Chakaravarthy is the biggest omission in India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games.

The selectors recently picked a 15-member squad for the continental multi-sport event to be staged in Hangzhou, China, in September-October this year. Chakaravarthy is not among the three spinners chosen in the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the selectors have assembled a good squad. However, he added that Chakaravarthy is the most glaring miss, saying:

"Prima facie if you see this team, you feel they have made a good team. Such type of names could only have been there in this team. Is there any name missing? The biggest name I see missing is Varun Chakaravarthy."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player highlighted that the mystery spinner excelled for the franchise in IPL 2023, stating:

"You had played him in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Then he got dropped quickly but if you see the last IPL, he was one of the finest spinners. He is one name who I expected to be a part of this team but he is not there."

Chakaravarthy picked up 20 wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 8.14 in the 14 matches he played for KKR in this season's IPL. He seemed to have worked on his fitness as well and was quite athletic on the field.

"It might not make a huge difference" - Aakash Chopra on the spinners picked in the Asian Games squad

Ravi Bishnoi is the only wrist-spinner in the Asian Games squad.

While acknowledging that the level of competition might not be too high at the Asian Games, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ravi Bishnoi is the only specialist spinner in the squad, observing:

"The spinners you have picked, it might not make a huge difference, because the level might not be that challenging here, you have Ravi Bishnoi - who is a proper spinner, there is no doubt about that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator admitted that Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed can do a decent job as spinners. However, he reiterated that Varun Chakaravarthy could have been included, elaborating:

"You have Washington Sundar, who gives you overs, although he bowled very few overs for his franchise. He keeps fighting injuries. The third is Shahbaz Ahmed. He played for India as well in between, so it is right if you see from that angle but I feel there could have been a place for Varun Chakaravarthy."

Chopra concluded by pointing out that Chakaravarthy couldn't have been ignored because he is in contention to be in India's World Cup squad as he is unlikely to be in the selectors' thoughts for ODI cricket.

Poll : Should Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked in India's Asian Games squad? Yes No 0 votes