"The biggest steal of this season" - Fans hail Phil Salt's explosive knock in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt shone with the bat in his side's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match took place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29.

RCB were required to chase a modest 102-run target in the crucial contest. While most of the batters failed to get going on the pitch, Salt played an explosive knock, remaining unbeaten on 56 off 27 deliveries.

His knock was laced with three maximums and six fours. It is worth noting that this was his fourth half-century of the season. Salt's blistering batting exploits helped RCB go past the total in just 10 overs.

Bengaluru claimed a dominant eight-wicket victory. They became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2025 final. It will be their fourth final and the first since the 2016 edition.

Salt bagged praise from all quarters for his stunning batting performance. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Another day to thank the England cricket team for not selecting Phil Salt for the ODI series," wrote a fan.

"Naah man Phil Salt is cracked . 11 CR for him now looks a bargain," posted a fan.

"Someone please give a flat to phil salt in indira nagar," remarked a fan.

"Phil salt's team reaching the finals 2nd time in a row. Coincidence? I don't think so His perfomance is big time key for RCB reaching finals. He's only 28 he'll come good for 6 cycles for sure. Great job by DK & co," commented another.

"Phil Salt is the ABD which #RCB was missing," chimed in yet another.

"Salt is the biggest steal of this season man seriously," opined a fan.

Salt is RCB's second-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. The swashbuckling batter has aggregated 387 runs across 12 outings. His runs have come at a strike rate of 175.90.

"A delight to the eyes" - RCB skipper hails Phil Salt's batting exploits in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar lauded Salt for getting the side off to a flying start this season in multiple matches. He emphasized that watching the keeper-batter play his shots was a delight to the eyes.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Patidar said:

"The way Salt is giving the start, the way he is playing his shots is a delight to the eyes."

Thanking the RCB fans for their unwavering support, Patidar added:

"First of all I always thank the RCB fans wherever we go, keep supporting us, just one more game and let's celebrate together."

The IPL 2025 is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3. The winner of Qualifier 2 will join RCB in the final. PBKS will compete in the Qualifier 2 with the winner of the upcoming Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

