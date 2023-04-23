"The Captain, the leader, the legend" - Twitter erupts as Faf du Plessis smashes another fifty in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) regular skipper Faf du Plessis once again starred with the bat in IPL 2023, this time against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

The right-handed batter smashed 62 runs off just 39 balls at a strike rate of 158.97, including two sixes and eight boundaries. He also shared a 127-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell for the third wicket to recover RCB from 12/2. He was dismissed after a direct hit from Yashasvi Jaiswal against the run of play in the 14th over.

The Proteas batter has so far scored 405 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 165.30. The 38-year-old smashed half-centuries against RR, Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing IPL season.

Fans hailed Faf for his exploits with the bat once again despite him nursing an injury that he sustained against CSK last Monday. He recently scored 84 off 56 balls against PBKS while battling the injury as RCB won by 24 runs.

One user tweeted:

"Faf du Plessis has completed 400 runs in this IPL 2023. The Captain, the leader, the legend."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Probo @probo_india



One of the greatest in T20 cricket history.



#RCBvsRR #ProboOpinions #TATAIPL2023 #FafDuPlessis Faf Du Plessis has completed 9000 runs in T20 cricket.One of the greatest in T20 cricket history. Faf Du Plessis has completed 9000 runs in T20 cricket.One of the greatest in T20 cricket history.🔥🔥👏#RCBvsRR #ProboOpinions #TATAIPL2023 #FafDuPlessis

Anand Mohan Chitta @WittysparkCAM



Golden period for him, so consistent the last 4 seasons in the IPL, first for



With almost 140+ strike rate he doesnt get enough credit really..most of our commentators and writers focus too much on Kohli, KL or Rohit #IPL ..yet another 50 from #FafDuPlessis Golden period for him, so consistent the last 4 seasons in the IPL, first for #CSK , now for #RCB ..With almost 140+ strike rate he doesnt get enough credit really..most of our commentators and writers focus too much on Kohli, KL or Rohit #IPL..yet another 50 from #FafDuPlessis Golden period for him, so consistent the last 4 seasons in the IPL, first for #CSK, now for #RCB..With almost 140+ strike rate he doesnt get enough credit really..most of our commentators and writers focus too much on Kohli, KL or Rohit

Chirag Gupta ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ @ChiragG14 Faf Du Plessis has been the most consistent batsman in the #IPL for some seasons now. In a league of his own. It's such a joy to watch him bat. Fabulous batsman #RCBvsRR Faf Du Plessis has been the most consistent batsman in the #IPL for some seasons now. In a league of his own. It's such a joy to watch him bat. Fabulous batsman #RCBvsRR

Pablo Papi @PapiAiPapi69

#RCBvsRR #FafDuPlessis Faf is literally in the form of his life Faf is literally in the form of his life #RCBvsRR #FafDuPlessis

` @FourOverthrows Faf Du Plessis is carrying RCB this season. What a player man. Greatest South African to play IPL without a doubt. Faf Du Plessis is carrying RCB this season. What a player man. Greatest South African to play IPL without a doubt.

SHOYO💙 @sucider007 @faf1307 - The OG of

What a fabulous player He is becoming an great Inspiration for youngsters 🫂

#RCBvsRR #FafDuPlessis - The OG of @IPL What a fabulous playerHe is becoming an great Inspiration for youngsters @faf1307 🔥🔥 - The OG of @IPL What a fabulous player 😍 He is becoming an great Inspiration for youngsters 🙏🐐🫂💯#RCBvsRR #FafDuPlessis ❤️

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell help RCB set a 190-run target for RR

A clinical batting performance from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell helped RCB post 189/9 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat by RR. Besides Faf, Maxwell scored 77 off just 44 balls at a staggering strike rate of 175, including four sixes and six boundaries.

For RR, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers with two wickets apiece. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one each.

In reply, RR are 16/1 after three overs with Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal at the crease.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

