"The comeback story of Kuldeep Yadav is one of the greats" - Fans hail DC spinner after his inspiring spell vs RCB in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled another exceptional spell against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday, April 10, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The left-arm leg spinner returned with figures of 2/17 from his quota of four overs.

Ad

Asked to bat first, RCB got off to a flying start. They smashed Mitchell Starc for 30 runs in the third over to reach 50 in just three overs - the fastest to the landmark by a team this season. However, an unfortunate runout of Phil Salt in the fourth over shifted the momentum towards DC, and Bengaluru couldn't make a comeback after that.

Kuldeep dominated the middle phase of the match, bowling excellent lines and length. He dismissed Jitesh Sharma before getting the better of RCB skipper Rajat Patidar to put a halt to Bengaluru's flow of runs. He was also well-supported by Vipraj Nigam, who picked up the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X were elated with how Kuldeep Yadav has performed so far in IPL 2025. The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer has picked up eight wickets so far in the competition at an average of 11.12 and an economy rate of 5.56.

Here are some reactions:

"Kuldeep Yadav impact in this IPL has been immense, even if it doesn't quite show in the wickets column. In almost every match, he has come on to bowl under intense run-rate pressure & has managed to tighten the screws brilliantly," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Kuldeep Yadav Arguably Best Bowler & Best Spinner in this #IPL2025 so far," another X user wrote.

"Goes under the radar because he's been brilliant for so long now, but the comeback story of Kuldeep Yadav is one of the greats. Absolute magician, at the peak of his powers," chimed another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's very important to put revs on the ball as a leg-spinner" - Kuldeep Yadav on his spell vs RCB

The 30-year-old looked elated with how he bowled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against a quality batting lineup.

Sharing his thought process at the halfway stage, Kuldeep said (via Cricbuzz):

"It's very important to stick with the length. Obviously, when you get a wicket like this, it's very important to put revs on the ball as a leg spinner. I think the wicket is good to bat on. Because of the dimensions on this ground, you tend to focus on the lengths and not bowl full. I just stuck to my task at hand."

The DC spinner concluded by saying that there was no dew yet and they should chase down the 164-run target convincingly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More