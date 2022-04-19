"The cricketing brain he has, is probably three or four times than who we think has the best brain" - Ajay Jadeja on Yuzvendra Chahal's game-changing over against KKR in IPL 2022 

Former Indian player Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal's cricketing brain. The leg-spinner changed the complexion of the game with the final over of his spell. His team Rajasthan Royals (RR) were up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, April 18, at the Brabourne Stadium.

He picked up four wickets in the 17th over, which included a hat-trick to derail the (KKR) run chase.

'Yuzi', as he is popularly known, registered five wickets in all during the narrow seven-run win. He took his wicket-tally to 17 wickets in just six matches.

"I knew in my mind that I have to take wickets in this over (hat-trick over) and that's the only way the game would change." - Yuzvendra Chahal

Terming Chahal's cricketing brain as exceptional, Ajay Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"Everyone keeps saying that Chahal has a big heart and all, but I am trying to convince people that the cricketing brain he has, is probably three or four times than who we think has the best brain. Had he not taken those wickets, RR would not have won the game."

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner used the googly to good effect to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer off the first ball of the over. He then tossed it up to dismiss Shivam Mavi and got the crucial wicket of Shreyas Iyer as well.

One emoji to describe THAT win.

Terming the leg spinner's intent to pick up wickets as a game changer, he said:

"Chahal knew that he will concede a lot at this venue, but he knew that if he picks up wickets, that will help his side more. Even after a poor start to his spell, the intent to pick up wickets was still there. He bowled a test match length to Cummins to take that wicket."

This was RR's first match at the venue. However, KKR continued their winless run at Brabourne after three losses in a row in IPL 2022.

"He is bowling on a whole other level, no doubt about it" - Ajay Jadeja on Chahal's form

The Haryana-born spinner has proved to be a stellar acquisition for the Royals. Roping him in for ₹6.5 crore, he is an integral part of the bowling unit.

Opining that bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during his time with RCB helped him, Jadeja said:

"Chahal is used to bowling at the Chinnaswamy where the wicket is good and the ground is small as well. He made his name by bowling there and is bowling on a whole other level, no doubt about it."

Jadeja concluded:

Wickets mattered in this contest because two balls were still left in this match. The economy does not matter at all."

The leg-spinner was Virat Kohli's go-to weapon during his stint with the three-time finalists. He decoded the formula to bowl at the challenging wicket across all phases of the game.

