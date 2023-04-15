"The fate of LSG largely depends on his batting"- Mohammad Kaif on KL Rahul ahead of LSG vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul will need to step up if they want to win their upcoming IPL 2023 game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

Although LSG won their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rahul played a rather strange knock, scoring just 18 runs off 20 balls and that pretty much sums up the kind of season that he is having. Kaif feels this needs to change if Lucknow want to make a serious move for the playoffs spots.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Show, Mohammad Kaif explained the importance of KL Rahul getting LSG off to good starts and said:

"If Lucknow has to do well, then KL Rahul will have to show the magic with his bat. The fate of this team largely depends on his batting."

Virender Sehwag heaps praise on Sam Curran and other PBKS bowlers ahead of LSG clash

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was also present in the discussion on Star Sports. He has been a part of the Punjab franchise before and feels they have a pretty well-settled bowling attack led by star all-rounder Sam Curran.

Sehwag believes with the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada also in the mix, PBKS could have a strong performance with the ball. On this, he stated:

"Sam Curran will prove to be a very important bowler for Punjab in TATA IPL. He has had a stellar run in the T20 World Cup and that confidence will work in favour of the team. Along with this, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, and Rahul Chahar provide strength to this team. Overall Punjab Kings have a very strong bowling unit."

Lucknow and Punjab are coming on the back of contrasting batting performances in their previous games and it will be interesting to see their approach on a slow Lucknow pitch.

