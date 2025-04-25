"The first challenge is winning the toss" - Virat Kohli's hilarious quip after RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match

Virat Kohli was at his absolute best again during the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB beat RR by 11 runs on Thursday, April 24, to break their home jinx this season.

Ad

In a post-match interview after the game, Virat Kohli was asked about the challenges as an opening batter while playing in Bengaluru. Notably, the surface at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is unlike the flat belter it was known to be over the years.

Answering the question, Kohli began with a cheeky reply, coming up with a hilarious quip.

"The first challenge is winning the toss," he told JioHotstar as he chuckled.

Ad

Trending

His remark came after RCB lost another toss at home and were put to bat first. However, it looks like the team cracked the code of batting at their home ground, as they posted a match-winning total of 205/5 on the board.

Virat Kohli reflected upon the nature of the ground, stating that they struggled to put on par scores in earlier games at home this season, with dew coming in during the second half of the innings.

Ad

He then spoke about how they discussed things as a batting unit, having lost three games at home where they did not bat well.

“Look, we've had three pretty average games at home and we discussed a few things we need to get right as a batting unit and we applied ourselves well to get the total on board. The pitch wasn't as flat as the score makes it look. Dew made the ball come on nicely in the second half and credit to Rajasthan for coming out and playing some good shots," he said.

Ad

RCB registered their sixth win in nine games, and with 12 points, they are strengthening their position to qualify for the playoffs.

Virat Kohli sheds light on approach as a batting unit

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

For the first time in four home games this season, RCB did not lose a single wicket in the powerplay, which gave them the platform to post a big total. Virat Kohli spoke about the team's approach as a batting unit.

Ad

“The template is now pretty simple, for one guy to bat through and the others to attack around him. Devdutt and I know this ground well. Just wanted to let Salt do his thing at the top. Today we just tried to time the ball and keep enough pressure on the opposition to keep giving us boundary balls," he said.

Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were once again involved in a crucial partnership, where they added 95 runs for the second wicket. Kohli notched up his fifth half-century of the season, scoring 70 off 42 balls at a strike-rate of 166.67, while Padikkal smashed a brilliant fifty, making 50 off just 27 balls, striking at 185.19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More