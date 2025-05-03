"The fraud is back" - Fans fume after Rajat Patidar scores 11 off 15 balls in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar looked sluggish with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. The right-handed batter scored 11 runs off 15 balls at a strike rate of 73.33, including a boundary.
This was Patidar's sixth consecutive failure with the bat after managing below-par scores of 25, 23, 12, 1, and 6 in his last five innings. He has lost his touch after promising 34, 51, and 64 in three out of his first four matches in this season. The Royal Challengers retained him for a whopping INR 11 crore ahead of the mega auction last year.
Fans on X slammed Rajat Patidar for his sluggish knock against CSK. One user wrote:
"Shameful innings."
Another user commented:
"Patidar looks Outta touch man, he needs to find his rhythm before the playoffs."
A third user added:
"Rajat Patidar the Fraud is back."
Here are a few more reactions:
Romario Shepherd provides a terrific finish for RCB after middle order falters against CSK in the IPL 2025 match
Romario Shepherd provided a late flourish to help RCB post 213/6 against CSK in their IPL 2025 encounter. The right-hander smashed 53 runs off 14 balls at a strike rate of 378.57, hitting six maximums and four boundaries. He made the most of the last two overs as Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana leaked 33 and 21 runs in the 19th and 20th overs, respectively.
Earlier, openers Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli looked brilliant, scoring 55 (33) and 62 (33), respectively. The duo shared a 97-run partnership for the opening stand.
Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the lot for CSK, finishing with figures of 36/3, while Sam Curran and Noor Ahmad bagged one wicket apiece.
With seven wins in 10 games, RCB are third in the IPL 2025 points table. A win over the Super Kings will help them go past the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) to become the new table toppers. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni-led CSK have crashed out of the playoffs race.
