"The game changed there" - Harbhajan Singh criticizes Aiden Markram for his dismissal in SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL 2023 loss to KKR

Harbhajan Singh believes Aiden Markram's untimely dismissal was primarily responsible for the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) loss in their IPL 2023 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

KKR set SRH a 172-run target after opting to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4. The home team seemed headed for an easy win before losing the well-set Heinrich Klaasen and Markram and eventually lost the game by five runs.

During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was asked about his thoughts on the SunRisers Hyderabad losing a game they should have won. He responded:

"The odd shot (Aiden) Markram played, it was a wrong shot. He shouldn't have hit at that stage. He knew that the lower-order batters are not that good. So he needed to stay there. The game changed there only."

The former Indian spinner reckons Markram should have bided his time at that stage instead of playing a reckless shot, explaining:

"If you had taken a single off the last ball, the strike would have been with you. Even if you hadn't got a single, 18 balls were left, and you have the ability. His wicket was important."

SRH needed 27 runs off 20 deliveries with five wickets in hand. However, Markram hit a slower bouncer from Vaibhav Arora straight down the long-off fielder's throat to change the course of the game.

"They made the mistake of delaying it too much" - Harbhajan Singh on the SunRisers Hyderabad's failed chase

Abdul Samad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed to take SRH across the line. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan Singh feels the SunRisers Hyderabad let the game go too deep, stating:

"After that, Samad was playing but Samad has not yet shown the ability, which other Indian batters have shown, to hit boundaries at will. So I feel they made the mistake of delaying it too much although only nine runs were required off the last over."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by pointing out that Abdul Samad lost his wicket to a ball that should have been deposited for a maximum, elaborating:

"Samad hit the ball, which should have gone for a six, straight into the hands. It was a very short ball and he probably hit it too early because of which it didn't hit the middle of the bat. You can understand the pressure but that is why you are picked, to win your team the game in crunch moments."

The SunRisers Hyderabad needed nine runs off the final over bowled by Varun Chakaravarthy. The KKR spinner had Samad caught at deep midwicket off the third delivery and conceded only three runs in the over to seal a win for his side.

