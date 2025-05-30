"The only goal in my life is to come second" - Aakash Chopra on RCB reaching IPL 2025 final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reaching the IPL 2025 final continued the tradition of second-placed teams after the league phase playing the summit clash. He light-heartedly stated that his only aim in life is to come second.

RCB thrashed the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in New Chandigarh on Thursday, May 29. They bundled Shreyas Iyer and company out for 101 and achieved the target with 10 overs to spare to book their berth in the title decider in Ahmedabad on June 3.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that RCB virtually mauled table-toppers PBKS in the first playoff game of IPL 2025.

"The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached the final. They have not just reached the final, they have stormed into the final. Incredibly enough, it's an interesting one, it's been 15 years, if you see from 2011, since the playoffs started, the team that qualifies second always plays the final," Chopra said (0:01).

"The team that finishes first might still miss, but the team that finishes second definitely plays. That's guaranteed. Punjab were at No. 1, and RCB were at No. 2. So the only goal in my life is to come second. I don't want to come first. RCB came as a storm and blew away Punjab's chances," he added.

The Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished their IPL 2025 league phase engagements with 19 points apiece, with the former placed higher due to a better net run rate. The Bengaluru-based franchise reached its fourth IPL final with Thursday's win, and will want to bag their maiden trophy this time around.

"You saw Bhuvi bowling with the new ball" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rajat Patidar's captaincy in RCB's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 win vs PBKS

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wasn't used with the new ball in RCB's final league game against LSG. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, Aakash Chopra praised Rajat Patidar for handling his resources effectively.

"Rajat Patidar's return. I thought that was incredibly important as they were missing the captain. The captain came and made the bowling changes very well. Now you didn't see Bhuvi with the old ball. You saw Bhuvi bowling with the new ball. He got Yash Dayal to bowl one over. Josh Hazlewood was used properly, and then he got Suyash Sharma," he said (2:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the RCB skipper must be adjusting the fielders and speaking to his bowlers, although that might not be evident on the screen.

"I think he is impeccable. We don't get to see that much how he is setting the field or running between the overs and explaining things to the bowlers. However, he must be doing that, or else how would the team function? He is an excellent captain and manages the team very well," Chopra observed.

Reflecting on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's chase, Aakash Chopra appreciated Phil Salt for scoring an aggressive half-century, his fourth in a run chase in IPL 2025. The opener smashed an unbeaten 56 off 27 deliveries with the help of six fours and three sixes to take his side to an easy win.

