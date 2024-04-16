"The GOAT of KKR has delivered with the bat" - Twitter hails Sunil Narine for breathtaking maiden T20 century in KKR-RR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Sunil Narine did the impossible by scoring his first-ever T20 century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on April 16.

After being asked to bat first, Narine continued his incredible batting form at the top of the order. The southpaw reached his maiden ton off just 49 deliveries before being dismissed for 109 off 56 deliveries. His blistering knock included 13 boundaries and six maximums and helped KKR post a mammoth 223/6 in 20 overs.

Narine was particularly severe on RR's veteran spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, who conceded a combined 103 runs in their eight overs.

With his century, Sunil Narine moved to No.3 on the Orange Cap list with 276 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 187.75. The move to open again with the champion West Indian has worked wonders for both Narine and the KKR franchise thus far this season.

His batting exhibition also had fans on Twitter buzzing and below are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The showers from the fans continued for Narine's magical batting.

"Sunil Narine is so good with the bat, bro makes Gautam Gambhir smile," said a fan.

"The whole KKR dugout with a standing ovation for Sunil Narine. - What a frame!" tweeted a fan.

A win will take KKR to the top of the points table

The KKR-RR clash is the battle of the top two ranked sides of IPL 2024, with the winner being atop the standings.

While RR came into the game atop the table with five wins in six outings, KKR were second with four wins in five games. However, with a better net run rate already, a win in the ongoing clash will help KKR leapfrog RR to the top of the mountain.

The side has won both their home games this season and will look to make it three in a row at the Eden Gardens.

Chasing a mammoth 223 for victory, RR lost the crucial wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal for just 19 to fall to 23/1 in two overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback