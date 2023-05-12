Gujarat Titans (GT) ace spinner Rashid Khan starred with the ball against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.
The leg-spinner emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with figures of 4/30 on a day where other bowlers failed to deliver with the ball.
The 24-year-old first sent back openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma and then hurt the MI’s middle order with a double blow.
Fans went gaga as Rashid Khan completed 550 scalps in his T20I career only at the age of 24. One user tweeted:
“Rashid Khan - The GOAT spinner. 4/30 in 4 overs at the Wankhede Stadium. 23 wickets for him this season already with the Purple Cap, what a legend...”
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
With his impressive spell, Rashid has become the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing IPL 2023. He has scalped 23 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8.04.
For the uninitiated, Rashid scalped 19 wickets during the IPL 2022 campaign as Gujarat won their inaugural IPL trophy during their maiden season in the T20 tournament. The Titans retained him for ₹15 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He will now look to guide GT to back-to-back titles in the IPL.
Rashid Khan takes a four-fer, but Suryakumar Yadav steals the show with his maiden IPL hundred
A clinical batting performance from Suryakumar Yadav helped the Mumbai Indians post 218/5 in their allotted 20 overs on Friday. The right-handed batter scored 103 off just 49 balls at a staggering strike rate of 210.20, including six maximums and 11 boundaries.
Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Vishnu Vinod also chipped in with 31, 29, and 30 runs, respectively.
Mohit Sharma scalped a solitary wicket besides Rashid Khan’s heroics for GT.
