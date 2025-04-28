"The greatest English player to have ever played in the IPL" - Fans react to Jos Buttler's explosive fifty in RR vs GT IPL 2025 clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Jos Buttler hit a blistering half-century in the IPL 2025 clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, April 28. The 34-year-old notched up his fourth fifty of the season, shining against his former franchise.

Buttler entertained the viewers by hitting four sixes and three fours. He remained unbeaten on 50 off 26 deliveries, finishing with a strike rate of 192.31. His batting exploits helped GT register 209/4 in 20 overs.

Several fans lauded Buttler's batting performance on social media. Meanwhile, a few trolled RR for releasing the swashbuckling batter ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Here are some of the top reactions:

"Jos Buttler you’re a herooo , a legend And I personally hate Rajasthan Royals for releasing you," wrote a fan.

"This Buttler guy is unreal. The kinds of shots he plays sometimes. Probably one of the closest batsman to AB devilliers????," posted a fan.

"No all-time IPL XI should exist without Jos Buttler’s name in it. Absolute legend of IPL but hardly gets included in the list of all-time greats," remarked a fan.

"The team that did not consider it necessary to retain a player like Jos Buttler deserves to lose," chimed in yet another.

After being asked to bat first, GT posted an impressive total of 209, courtesy of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Gill was the top scorer for his team, contributing 84 runs from 50 deliveries.

"Expected a few more bouncers" - Jos Buttler on facing his English teammate Jofra Archer in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

During the mid-inning interview, Buttler said that crossing the 200-run mark was a big plus. He, however, emphasized that the dew factor could play a big role in the run chase.

Buttler also cheekily mentioned that he expected some more bouncers from his English teammate Jofra Archer. The swashbuckling batter said:

"Yeah great performance. The two guys at the top has been great, setting great platforms. The bounce is low here in Jaipur. We have to bowl well. He said 190+ was a good score but if dew comes it could be a close game despite we getting a bit more. I expected a few more bouncers from Jofra, maybe I will get it in the nets. Scoring in excess of 200 is always a good score."

Buttler has been in wonderful form with the bat this season. He has chalked up 406 runs across nine innings at a strike rate of 168.46.

