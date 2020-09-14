The Indian fast bowling department is a minor concern for Delhi Capitals: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opening batsman Aakash Chopra has opined that the lack of depth in the Indian fast bowling department could be a minor weakness in the Delhi Capitals' squad for IPL 2020. He made this observation while doing a SWOT analysis of the Delhi-based franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL.

While talking about the weaknesses in the Delhi Capitals' squad, Aakash Chopra mentioned that he could not see any apparent ones.

"I can't find too many weaknesses in the Delhi Capitals lineup. There aren't any glaring weaknesses in this side."

The former KKR player added that if he had to pick a weakness just for the sake of it, it would be that both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer would not get to bat at their preferred positions in the top three.

"If I nitpick, I could say that the players might have to bat away from their favourite spots. Because both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer might want to play in the top three, which is not possible. Someone will have to play at No.4, if that is a weakness."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the other minor concern for the Delhi Capitals could be the lack of depth in the Indian pace bowling department. He was quick to add that the franchise could do without playing an Indian fast bowler and play both Kagiso Rabada and Daniel Sams instead.

"Other than that, there is a minor concern in the fast-bowling department. And that is the Indian fast-bowling department but they can do without them. Even if they don't play Indian fast bowlers, they could still manage because they can play both Kagiso Rabada and Daniel Sams."

He observed that Ishant Sharma did well for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 and is likely to be the only Indian fast bowler that would be fielded by the franchise in their playing XI.

"Ishant Sharma is already doing well, so they can play him but other than him they do not have depth in the Indian fast bowling department which is the only slight little weakness that I can think of."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on the threats faced by the Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals have struggled a little on the unpredictable Kotla pitch

Aakash Chopra observed that the Delhi Capitals do not have too many threats confronting them, with the franchise no longer having to play on the unpredictable Kotla pitch in IPL 2020 as well.

"There aren't too many threats. There used to be a threat, which was the Kotla pitch because no one was able to understand that pitch. So it was a big problem but now there is no problem of the pitch as the matches will be played on three pitches."

The 42-year-old spoke highly about the Delhi Capitals' all-round bowling resources while adding that arriving at their ideal playing XI could be a minor threat due to the new signings in their lower-middle order.

"They have good fast bowling for the initial stages and their spin attack is outstanding. Inexperience may be a minor threat because it is a new unit in terms of the lower order, so getting the final XI, a problem of plenty, how they can manage that."

Aakash Chopra signed off by iterating that he hardly sees any weaknesses or threats for the Delhi Capitals. He hopes that the franchise could make this their year by bagging their maiden IPL title.

"I honestly can't see weaknesses, I can't see palpable threats for the Delhi Capitals franchise. This year, fingers crosses, is going to be of the Delhi Capitals is what I feel."

The Delhi Capitals have Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel and Tushar Deshpande as the other Indian seam bowlers in their squad apart from Ishant Sharma. Mohit Sharma is the most experienced amongst the lot and has been a consistent performer in the IPL in the past, but he seems to have lost his potency in the last few seasons.