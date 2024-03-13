"The IPL auction has always been unpredictable" - Harbhajan Singh reacts after Ambati Rayudu says he'd like to see Rohit Sharma play for CSK

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently opened up on the idea of Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians (MI) and moving to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the future.

Sharma was removed as the MI captain ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). He was replaced by Hardik Pandya, who returned to the team after a two-year stint with Gujarat Titans (GT).

During an interview with News 24, former MI and CSK star Ambati Rayudu expressed his desire to see Sharma play for the Chennai-based side. While there is a chance of it happening, considering that there will be a mega auction after the forthcoming season, Harbhajan feels otherwise.

Speaking about the unpredictability of the mega auction, the 43-year-old told Hindustan Times:

"I really don't know what CSK will do. The IPL auction has always been unpredictable. What goes on in that auction table... I have failed to crack that auction code yet."

It is worth noting that Sharma is one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history. He has led Mumbai to five titles during his tenure.

"Gave confidence to these youngsters to play with freedom" - Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in IND vs ENG Test series

India completed a stunning 4-1 victory in the recently concluded five-match home series against England, which was also Ben Stokes' maiden Test series loss as skipper.

Harbhajan Singh lauded Rohit Sharma's leadership in the series, pointing out how he backed the youngsters and allowed them to play freely. Assessing the Men in Blue's performance, he said:

"The biggest positive has been these young batters - Yashasvi, Jurel and Sarfaraz - and Rohit Sharma's captaincy, who gave confidence to these youngsters to play with freedom, carry out their natural game and dish out their best performance. This is a huge plus for India, without Virat Kohli, winning from 0-1 down to 4-1. Credit to all the players, which includes the seniors in Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin, who achieved so many milestones."

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action during IPL 2024. Mumbai will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their opening encounter on March 24.

