"The level of aggression has to be above a certain threshold" - Head coach Andry Flower on RCB's batting approach in IPL 2024 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slumped to their fourth loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) with their six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Opener Virat Kohli's unbeaten 113-run knock in 72 balls helped RCB register a 183-run total. However, RR chased down the target, securing a six-wicket win, as Jos Buttler scored 100*, while skipper Sanju Samson contributed 69 runs.

Speaking about the team's loss, RCB head coach Andy Flower pointed out how the batters need to put the opposition under pressure by taking an aggressive approach. He mentioned that they have struggled as their batters, barring Kohli, haven't done enough damage.

Flower said at the post-match press conference:

"We do discuss strike rates and aggression, it's part of the understanding of the T20 game. The level of aggression has to be above a certain threshold and you have to always be putting the opposition under pressure. Certainly taking the aggressive option, especially on pitches like today."

"It's just a fact that at the moment our top five aren't in sparkling form except Virat. It's a tough place to be. It's not from lack of effort, they're working hard, they're giving everything they've got. Just not firing at the moment. If we've got to turn this around, we need them firing."

Virat Kohli is the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024, having mustered 316 runs across five innings. However, Faf du Plessis' inconsistency and Glenn Maxwell's flop show have hurt Bengaluru massively.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli's 67-ball ton against Rajasthan is the joint-slowest century in the league's history. The seasoned campaigner was slammed by a certain section of fans for his strike rate in the encounter.

"We should have got upwards of 200" - Andy Flower on RCB failing to capitalize on an impressive start

After being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis got their team off to a wonderful start, forming a stunning 125-run partnership. Andy Flower reckoned that the platform was set for RCB to cross the 200-run mark.

He also highlighted how the Bengaluru bowlers did a decent job, but there was a shift in momentum after the sixth over, where left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar leaked 20 runs.

"We were a bit light (on runs) I thought, given the base we had, we were about 107/0 in the 12th over, so we should have got upwards of 200 being in that position on a good pitch. But we started well with the ball, Topley and Yash, then Siraj were brilliant upfront but the last over of the powerplay cost us some serious momentum," Flower stated.

RCB are currently placed eighth in the points table after winning just one of their first five games.