"The Lone Warrior"- Fans hail Shivam Dube after he smashed an aggressive half-century in CSK vs RR IPL 2023 clash

Fans praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Shivam Dube after his blazing half-century against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

Shivam Dube entered the crease when CSK were 69/2 after 9.2 overs in a steep chase of 203. In the very next over, he lost two other partners as the Chennai side found themselves in a turbulent situation. Dube did not bog down under pressure, though, and smashed boundaries consistently to give the side a ray of hope.

Moeen Ali (23) and Ravindra Jadeja (23) assisted him in the cause. Shivam Dube smashed four sixes and two fours en route to his third consecutive half-century this season. However, RR pacers Jason Holder and Kuldip Yadav held their nerves and bowled tight lines with great accuracy in the last two overs to restrict CSK to 170/6.

Dube was left stranded on 52* in the end. Regardless, fans were impressed with his consistent performances in IPL 2023 and lauded him through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shivam Dube masterclass!



3rd consecutive fifty by Shivam Dube - he's turning out to be a beast for CSK! Shivam Dube masterclass!3rd consecutive fifty by Shivam Dube - he's turning out to be a beast for CSK! https://t.co/TRGDoYQcX8

Titu @TituTweets_ Apology tweet for Shivam Dube. Never wanted him in the XI but he has delivered most of the times this season Apology tweet for Shivam Dube. Never wanted him in the XI but he has delivered most of the times this season https://t.co/GctV6NmTp0

MAHIYANK ™ @Mahiyank_78 Just a reminder : I am Shivam Dube's first ever fan Just a reminder : I am Shivam Dube's first ever fan https://t.co/1Azci8HVdx

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh 3 consecutive fifty for Shivam Dube. He scored 50* runs from 29 balls against Rajasthan Royals. He has been so consistent for CSK. Brilliant, Shivam Dube! 3 consecutive fifty for Shivam Dube. He scored 50* runs from 29 balls against Rajasthan Royals. He has been so consistent for CSK. Brilliant, Shivam Dube! https://t.co/iYnb0gtEhF

v @ffsjaddu shivam dube scored three half centuries in seven innings shivam dube scored three half centuries in seven innings https://t.co/jxSMYqgkYC

V𝐒 @VS_offll



Respect Shivam Dube 🛐 - The Lone WarriorRespect Shivam Dube 🛐 - The Lone Warrior Respect 💛🙌👊 https://t.co/6rh9FIB4g8

MAHIYANK ™ @Mahiyank_78 We are losing this match but Shivam Dube again and again making us believe we can win .



What a man , what a player . We are losing this match but Shivam Dube again and again making us believe we can win .What a man , what a player .

; @AIH183no Shivam Dube has been doing a good role at number 4 for us.



He has his shortcomings, yes, but don't know why he's always trolled. We have bigger problems in that middle order. Shivam Dube has been doing a good role at number 4 for us.He has his shortcomings, yes, but don't know why he's always trolled. We have bigger problems in that middle order.

ᴍʀ.ᴠɪʟʟᴀ..!🖤 @TuJoMilaa



Never expected am going to say this but dube us one of greatest in Ms Dhoni's team :) Shivam Dube smashed 96 meter + six in #CSKvsRR today 🥵Never expected am going to say this but dube us one of greatest in Ms Dhoni's team :) #RRvsCSK Shivam Dube smashed 96 meter + six in #CSKvsRR today 🥵🔥Never expected am going to say this but dube us one of greatest in Ms Dhoni's team :) #RRvsCSK https://t.co/wfEg77EzIi

MAHIYANK ™ @Mahiyank_78



We will win next matches Win and lose is a part of game ,pathirana was unlucky man Today, only Shivam Dube played well in batting.We will win next matches Win and lose is a part of game ,pathirana was unlucky man Today, only Shivam Dube played well in batting. We will win next matches ❤️

Bharath Ramaraj @Fancricket12



Once again makes me remember that day when he smashed Gopal's bowling to shreds in domestic. Midwicket and downtown territories - Shivam DubeOnce again makes me remember that day when he smashed Gopal's bowling to shreds in domestic. Midwicket and downtown territories - Shivam Dube 🙏Once again makes me remember that day when he smashed Gopal's bowling to shreds in domestic.

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh Shivam Dube has scored 525 runs (including 32 fours and 35 sixes) in the IPL at an average of 30.9 and SR of 156.7 since IPL 2022.



64.38% of his runs have come in boundaries.



His numbers split by bowling type –



vs. spin: 197 runs at 49/145

vs. pace: 328 runs at 27/165 Shivam Dube has scored 525 runs (including 32 fours and 35 sixes) in the IPL at an average of 30.9 and SR of 156.7 since IPL 2022.64.38% of his runs have come in boundaries.His numbers split by bowling type –vs. spin: 197 runs at 49/145 vs. pace: 328 runs at 27/165

ˢʰⁱᵛ @BeinggSalmanics



WELL PLAYED DUBE



#CSKvsRR #ShivamDube Today was not our day but Shivam Dubey impressed in this season, this player will go ahead and become a big player for Chennai, he will become a match winner for us..WELL PLAYED DUBE Today was not our day but Shivam Dubey impressed in this season, this player will go ahead and become a big player for Chennai, he will become a match winner for us..WELL PLAYED DUBE 🔥#CSKvsRR #ShivamDube https://t.co/bpFZdS9Xr2

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal Batters with more sixes than fours in IPL (min. 600 runs):



Kieron Pollard - 6s: 223, 4s: 218

Andre Russell - 6s: 183, 4s: 144

Nicholas Pooran - 6s: 80, 4s: 63

Shimron Hetmyer - 6s: 67, 4s: 62



Shivam Dube - 6s: 57, 4s: 56 Batters with more sixes than fours in IPL (min. 600 runs):Kieron Pollard - 6s: 223, 4s: 218Andre Russell - 6s: 183, 4s: 144Nicholas Pooran - 6s: 80, 4s: 63Shimron Hetmyer - 6s: 67, 4s: 62Shivam Dube - 6s: 57, 4s: 56

"They got a par-plus score and we didn't get the best of starts in the first six overs"- CSK captain MS Dhoni

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, MS Dhoni claimed that RR scored an above-par score in the first innings. He analyzed how their bowlers conceded too many runs in the powerplay while trying to find the right lines and lengths. Dhoni said:

"It was quite an above par score. The reason were the first six overs, we gave away too many, and at the same time, the wicket was best to bat then. The bowlers did well in the middle and at the death, there were 5-6 boundaries scored of edges. They got a par-plus score and we didn't get the best of starts in the first six overs."

Speaking about RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings, Dhoni said:

"I felt his (Pathirana) bowling was really good. There will be a few deliveries when the batter will play the big shots but the scorecard doesn't reflect how well he bowled. Yashasvi batted really well. It was important to go after the bowlers at the start."

He added:

"He took calculative risks and it was easier for him to take on our bowlers because we were trying to find out the best line and lengths to bowl on this pitch."

CSK will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 30 in Chennai.

