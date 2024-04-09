"The most loved cricketer in the world" - Andre Russell on MS Dhoni after CSK vs KKR clash of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell believes former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is the most loved cricketer in the world.

KKR took on CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season on Monday, April 8, where they suffered a seven-wicket defeat. Following the match, Russell shared an Instagram story, reacting to the fanfare for Dhoni.

He wrote:

"I easily think this man is the most loved cricketer in the world."

Andre Russell's Instagram story for MS Dhoni.

CSK won the toss and elected to field against KKR, who struggled to get going on the slow pitch, finishing at 137/9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers, bagging a stunning three-wicket haul.

Chennai chased down the target comfortably in the 18th over, as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 67 off 58 deliveries.

Andre Russell had to cover his ears as Chepauk fans roared in delight when MS Dhoni walked out to bat

MS Dhoni's entry sent the Chepauk crowd into a frenzy as he walked out to bat in the 18th over after Shivam Dube's dismissal. The noise was so loud that Andre Russell, who was fielding on the boundary, had to shut his ears.

Here's how Russell reacted to the fans going crazy for Dhoni:

The ongoing IPL 2024 is touted to be Dhoni's swansong tour. The veteran keeper-batter handing over the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad just days before their opening encounter was an indication of the same.

Chennai suffered back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, they have bounced back by beating Kolkata, who came into the match unbeaten.

CSK are placed fourth on the IPL 2024 points table after having won three of their five outings. Their next contest is against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14.